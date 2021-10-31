Pension failure: experts predicted a further decline in the standard of living of elderly Russians

The real size of the average monthly pension in Russia in September 2021 decreased by 1.8% compared to September last year, Rosstat reported. Let’s remind: the real size of the pension is calculated as nominally accrued minus inflation. The failure of September can be explained very simply: the accrued pensions in the first month of autumn grew slightly. But inflation – the one that is minus from the formula – has grown much stronger. In the future, the decline in the standard of living of pensioners may continue, experts warn.

It is unlikely that the large army of Russian pensioners will remember this year with pleasure. It seems that the economy is growing, and the ruble is stable, and the budget is in surplus, and indexation with social benefits is proceeding regularly, and the elderly are becoming poorer and poorer every month. Official statistics impassively record this process. The last time the real size of the average pension showed an increase in January – by 0.4% compared to January 2020. Then inflation roiled in earnest, and it was already a solid minus: in February and April, the indicator decreased by 0.1%, in March – 0.2%. Further – more: in May – minus 0.5%, in July – 0.9%, in June and August – 1% each. September turned out to be a record in terms of the depth of the failure – minus 1.8%. In just 9 months of this year, the real size of the pension decreased by 0.6% compared to January-September 2020. In the third quarter, the decline was 1.2%.

The most surprising thing: all this time the average pension in nominal terms has been growing, albeit slightly. So in September it reached 15.847 thousand rubles, an increase of 5.5% compared to September 2020. However, inflation is growing much faster: in September it went off scale for 7%, which predetermined the general drop in real pensions.

Financial analyst, candidate of economic sciences Mikhail Belyaev believes that such a decrease in the indicator means that, on average, older people can buy fewer goods and products that they need with their pensions. “The decline in real pensions was influenced by inflation, which is most pronounced in essential products. They are exactly what pensioners use, – the expert explains. “Therefore, it was the pensioners that were hit hardest by the acceleration of inflation.” Moreover, the analyst adds, the calculation of Rosstat was carried out according to general figures, and if you look only at those goods that are included in the consumer basket of pensioners, then there the figures for price increases will be 10-15, or even higher percent.

“In order for pensions not to decrease in real terms, it is necessary that they be indexed not in accordance with the whole range of goods for which official inflation is calculated, but according to the products actually consumed by pensioners,” Belyaev said.

Assessing the pension failure of September, it is worth making a reservation: just this month, a lump sum payment of 10 thousand rubles was made to all pensioners of the country in accordance with the decree of President Putin. She did not get into the general statistics of real pensions. Of course, these 10 thousand rubles were financially supported by the older generation of Russians – and this is good news! The bad news is that the payments were clearly timed to coincide with the elections to the State Duma. There are no new elections on the horizon, there is no need to make any steps on the part of the authorities towards the elderly electorate, and therefore the September payments to pensioners run the risk of remaining a one-time history. Meanwhile, inflation does not even think to slow down: by the end of October it had already reached 8%. It is possible that by the end of the year the indicator will become double-digit, reaching 10%.

“Pensions in real terms after the jump associated with the presidential payout can continue to decline for quite a long time – about six months, and against the backdrop of constantly growing inflation,” says Anna Bodrova, senior analyst at IAC Alpari, sharing her gloomy forecast. – The presidential supplement for pensioners had a purely cosmetic effect. Prices are still growing faster than the welfare of retirees. “

Unfortunately, for pensioners, this means that their standard of living will continue to fall in real terms: after all, all the indexations of 2021 have already been made, and there is no need to wait any longer for one-time payments like those in September.