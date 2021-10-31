piles of garbage on the streets, as well as a shortage of police and firefighters – New York prepares for the consequences of mandatory vaccinations – InoTV

Closed fire stations, piles of rubbish on the streets, fewer ambulances and police officers – these are the possible consequences of the current mandatory vaccination New York is preparing.

Most municipal workers are required to show proof of at least one dose of vaccine before 5pm today. Otherwise, they risk losing their jobs.

And this is what the vaccination rates among city departments look like as of yesterday evening.

New York City Police Department – 79 percent. Fire Department – 69 percent. The Department of Health has one of the worst scores at just 67 percent.

Open defiance of the mandatory vaccination requirement is gaining momentum. People are reacting to what is happening by challenging new rules both in the courts and on the streets.

Yesterday a crowd of firefighters gathered to protest outside the city hall. New York City has one of the most stringent vaccination requirements in the country. Urban workers have no way to avoid it with tests. However, similar resistance to mandatory vaccinations is also seen in other cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago.

NBC correspondent Gabe Gutierrez is right now in Manhattan outside the fire station. He will give us the details of one of the main news of the evening. Gabe.

GABE GUTIERRES, Correspondent Nbc: Good evening, Kelly. Unions have been pushing for a postponement of the deadline. They even sued the city earlier this week, asking a judge to block a mandatory vaccination requirement. However, the judge did not grant this request.

And, as you already mentioned, this requirement has already entered into force. (Mayor of New York .– InoTV) Bill de Blasio does not make concessions. He said that the city will continue to be safe and services will continue to work.

The head of the New York City Police Department said that his department plans to reallocate available resources so that what is happening does not seriously affect staffing and so that there is an opportunity to solve the problem with the staffing.

However, firefighters’ unions have warned that dozens of fire stations could be closed as a result.

ANDREW ENSBRO, President, Uniformed Firefighters Association of New York: New York City is facing a crisis on Monday morning. The response time to calls will increase dramatically. If you close fire stations, it will affect not only the response time, but also the time it takes for people to get what they need, namely, so that we save their lives.

GABE GUTIERRES: The anger surrounding these controversies is growing. We learned today that six firefighters have been suspended from work. As stated in the department (fire service. – InoTV)This happened after they drove a fire truck to the office of one of the state senators and allegedly threatened his employees because of the current mandatory vaccination. The New York City Fire Department called these actions extremely inappropriate. Kelly.

Gabe Gutierrez was with us. Many thanks.

