Donetsk historian and political scientist Volodymyr Kornilov said that Great Britain twice set up the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy by selling the decommissioned icebreaker James Clark Ross to the Ukrainians. It is reported by “Economy today“.

He stressed that Zelenskiy also praised the deal, thereby putting himself in an unfavorable light. The political scientist explained that initially the UK planned to sell one ship at the scrap price, and as a result, Ukraine bought the decommissioned ship for $ 5 million.

Kornilov also added that a video was recently published on the Internet showing the dismantling of all important equipment on the ship. Only after that was it delivered to Ukraine.

“There was a Ukraine that bought junk for $ 5 million. Moreover, when Zelensky walked yesterday on this icebreaker, I look in the Ukrainian news – “a breakthrough in science”, “the latest laboratories.” At the same time, a couple of days ago, a video was posted on YouTube showing how this equipment is cut before sending it to the buyer. That is, London again firmly set Ukraine up with the same icebreaker. We worked with the filling, so to speak. And Zelensky, judging by his speech in Odessa, does not even know about this, ”said Kornilov.

Formerly director of the National Antarctic Science Center Evgeny Dikiy statedthat Ukraine was able to purchase a ship from the UK for $ 5 million with an initial price of $ 10 million.