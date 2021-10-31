Political scientist Molchanov called the offshore scandal with Zelensky a “black mark” from the West – Gazeta.Ru

Ukrainian political scientist Kirill Molchanov said that the appearance of Volodymyr Zelensky among the defendants in the offshore scandal can be considered a signal from abroad for the Ukrainian leader. He told about this on the air of the Nash TV channel.

“This offshore scandal of the Pandora Papers, their investigation into Brokbusinessbank and some kind of money withdrawals five years ago. In the West, a clear understanding has formed that Zelensky is no longer credible to them, so he should be surrounded by such investigations. Since the journalists have already said this, it means that this is already a black mark from the Western world, ”said Molchanov.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader said he saw an investigation into his offshore companies. Zelensky confirmedthat he had such companies, but they were not used for money laundering.

According to him, his political opponent, former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, talked about these offshores back in 2019, so there is nothing new in this investigation.

He noted that during the times of Yanukovych “everyone structured their business, especially the business related to television and the media.” According to him, “all channels had companies abroad.”

National Agency of Ukraine for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPK) later did not reveal signs of illicit enrichment and unfounded assets in the declaration of the President of Ukraine for 2020.