Prince Edward and his wife spoke out in defense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In March of this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave an interview to TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, where they criticized royal life. Such revelations were not to everyone’s liking and caused a great public outcry. The couple were criticized by fans of the royal family, accusing them of slander and ingratitude. The interview greatly upset Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, some relatives still came to the defense of Harry and Megan.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones said that the Sussex people will always be close to them: “We are still family, no matter what happens.” As a sign of support, the couple even pretended not to watch the scandalous interview with the participation of relatives: “Who is Oprah Winfrey? Never heard of her. What else is this interview? “

The wife of Prince Edward added that the revelations of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex really shocked the members of the royal family. Nevertheless, this fact, according to Sophie, in the future will not affect their family relationships in any way. “We were all upset when we found out how difficult the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. Yes, we are concerned about their talk about racism at Buckingham Palace. But despite this, Harry, Megan and Archie will always be the most beloved members of the family, ”the couple shared in an interview with The Telegraph.