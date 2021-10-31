production capacities are distributed until the end of 2023 / News / Overclockers.ua

This week, contract chip maker GlobalFoundries went public on the Nasdaq with an estimated capitalization of $ 25 billion. Its clients include Qualcomm, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors and many others.

At the moment, the electronics industry is in a protracted deficit, which, according to many participants, will last until at least 2023. For example, Apple said it would lose more than $ 6 billion this Christmas season due to chip shortages.

Nevertheless, the deficit is more related not to the most advanced technological processes, but to the time-tested components. As we remember, the management of GlobalFoundries a few years ago left the “race of nanometers” and focused on 14nm and higher technical processes.

“Most of the deficit is in mature process technology because there is no billion-dollar investment in this area,” GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield told CNBC. “In my opinion, we are happy to allow larger companies to serve the small nanometer market, but we we will be the best in our differentiated technology. “

“I would say that since August 2020, our production has not been able to process all orders. Every day we try to squeeze out as much as we can. I would even say that we are doing more than 100% of our objective capabilities. At the moment, the company’s capacities are sold out by the end of 2023, ”continued the head of GlobalFoundries.

Of the $ 2.6 billion raised by GlobalFoundries publicly on the exchange, Caulfield said $ 1.5 billion will be spent on capital expenditures to increase production capacity to meet demand. GlobalFoundries shares on Friday closed 5% above their debut price at $ 48.74.

A source:

CNBC