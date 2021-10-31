Putin announced the share of carbon-free energy sources in Russia :: Politics :: RBC

Vladimir Putin

(Photo: kremlin.ru)



The share of carbon-free energy sources in Russia exceeds 40%, including gas, this figure is 86%. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during an online speech at the G20 summit.

“Today the share of energy from practically carbon-free sources – and this, as we know, nuclear power plants, hydroelectric power plants, wind, solar power plants – exceeds 40%, and taking into account natural gas, the lowest-carbon fuel among hydrocarbons, this share is 86%”, – said the head of state.

Putin called the consequences of global warming for Russia



The fact that the refusal of the Russian authorities from the “oil needle” is inevitable on the eve of the G20 summit, said Ruslan Edelgeriev, Assistant to the Russian President on Climate Issues. According to him, the world economic order leads to this.

Edelgeriev recalled that Putin signed a number of decrees to increase the volume of non-resource non-energy exports by at least 70% by 2030. Speaking at Russian Energy Week on October 13, Putin said that Russia must achieve carbon neutrality (equality of harmful emissions released into the atmosphere and extracted from there) no later than 2060.