Putin said that the average annual temperature in Russia is growing faster than the global one by more than 2.5 times

The average temperature in Russia is growing faster than the global one. Over the past ten years, it has increased by half a degree. On Sunday, October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this at the G20 summit, Izvestia reports.

“I would like to note that the average annual temperature in Russia is growing more than 2.5 times faster than the global one. For 10 years it has increased by more than half a degree, ”the head of state said.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is not enough, it is necessary to increase their absorption. Russia and many other countries have colossal opportunities for this.

The President added that issues of climate change are extremely important. Russia is experiencing the consequences of global warming on itself. “We are facing both desertification and soil erosion. We are especially worried about the melting of the permafrost, which accounts for a significant amount of our territory, ”summed up Putin.

The Russian Federation takes an active part in international efforts to preserve climate and fulfills all its obligations under the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Russia is taking steps to improve the energy efficiency of the economy, reduce associated gas emissions from oil production, modernize the power industry and reduce net greenhouse gas emissions.