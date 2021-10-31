https://ria.ru/20211031/sammit-1757086937.html
Putin takes part in the second meeting of the G20 summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the second working meeting of the G20 summit via videoconference, the Kremlin press service reports. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the second working meeting of the G20 summit via videoconference, the Kremlin press service reports. organizations “, – said in the message. It is added that the topic of the second meeting is” Climate change and the environment. ” In particular, the participants will discuss issues of sustainable development and the transition to a low-carbon economy.
