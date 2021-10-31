https://ria.ru/20211031/sammit-1757086937.html

Putin takes part in the second meeting of the G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the second working meeting of the G20 summit via videoconference, the Kremlin press service reports. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

2021-10-31T14: 10

in the world

g20 summit

Italy

vladimir putin

Russia

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the second working meeting of the G20 summit via videoconference, the Kremlin press service reports. organizations “, – said in the message. It is added that the topic of the second meeting is” Climate change and the environment. ” In particular, the participants will discuss issues of sustainable development and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Italy

Russia

2021

in the world, g20 summit, italy, vladimir putin, russia