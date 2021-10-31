Rada deputy said that her colleague Polyakov was a victim of murder :: Politics :: RBC

On October 11, Interior Ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko said that the department was considering several versions of the politician’s death. “There are two versions – either there was a criminal nature of death, or not. Either he himself used a drug that may have caused death, or he was poisoned. It cannot be otherwise, ”he said. More in-depth studies are coming into what period of time methadone got into Polyakov’s body, as well as what effect the drug could have on his health, Shevchenko added.

Later, the first deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yevgeny Yenin said that in the body of the deceased deputy, in addition to alcohol and methadone, traces of diphenhydramine were found. He also noted that so far no evidence of his murder has been found.

Polyakov became a people’s deputy in 2019. He was a member of the Servant of the People faction, but he was expelled from it in November 2019 for not supporting a number of party bills. In parliament, he was non-partisan and belonged to the deputy group “For the Future”.

Polyakov was in opposition to his former party colleagues and has repeatedly criticized the pro-presidential Servant of the People faction. In an interview with the Ukraine 24 TV channel, he previously stated that he had testified at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) about the alleged bribery of deputies. According to him, one of his colleagues, who went to the toilet of the Verkhovna Rada at the time of voting on the “anti-oligarchic” bill, saw how the deputies of the Servant of the People party were handing out money in envelopes. “I went to NABU, gave evidence, but the man was afraid. What should I do? Attach a gun and say – go, tell me? Under him, they were giving out, ”said the deputy.