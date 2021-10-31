refusal to pay the fine threatens Poland with the loss of subsidies from the EU – InoTV

21:28 Dynamo Moscow was defeated by Riga in the KHL match Dynamo Moscow lost away to Dinamo Riga in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) regular championship match.

21:28 The court released the participant of the provocative photo session against the background of St. Isaac’s Cathedral The Oktyabrsky District Court of St. Petersburg did not choose a measure of restraint for a thirty-year-old woman who staged a half-naked photo session against the background of St. Isaac’s Cathedral.

21:14 Monaco lost away to Brest in Ligue 1, Golovin came out in the 58th minute Monaco were defeated on the road by Brest in the French Football League 1 match.

21:08 The huntsman told the details of the detection of a killed moose cow in the Saratov region The huntsman, who found the killed moose in the car, in which, according to some information, the deputy Valery Rashkin was, spoke about how a bullet and a cartridge case were found at the scene.

21:00 Trankov called Valieva’s performance the most solid rental of the season 2014 Olympic champion in pair skating Maxim Trankov shared his emotions from the performance of the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the stage of the Grand Prix series in Vancouver, Canada – Skate Canada.

20:57 Parfyonov said that he was offered a job in clubs from far abroad Former head coach of Tula Arsenal Dmitry Parfyonov spoke about the latest job offers.

20:52 Khimki and Ural did not score against each other in the RPL round 13 match Khimki near Moscow drew with Ural Yekaterinburg in the match of the 13th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL).

20:49 Shakhrai said that Tuktamysheva surprised him with her dazzling skating World and European figure skating champion Sergei Shakhrai spoke about the performance of Russian Elizaveta Tuktamysheva at the stage of the Grand Prix series in Canadian Vancouver – Skate Canada.

20:46 A magnetic storm has begun on Earth A magnetic storm began in the Earth’s magnetosphere on Sunday afternoon. This is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the Laboratory of X-ray Astronomy of the Sun of the Physics Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

20:44 Fatkulina and Rumyantsev will perform at the stages of the Speed ​​Skating World Cup The composition of the Russian national team for the first four stages of the Speed ​​Skating World Cup has been announced.

20:41 Tutberidze’s group congratulated Valieva and Kostornaya after their success at the Canadian Grand Prix The team of the famous figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze congratulated the Russians Kamila Valieva and Alena Kostornaya after their performance at the stage of the Grand Prix series in Canadian Vancouver – Skate Canada.

20:36 Mamun appreciated the performance of Russians at the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Margarita Mamun commented on the results of the 2021 World Cup in Japan.

20:32 Japanese Prime Minister expressed a desire to come to the United States and meet with Biden Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed a desire to visit the United States and meet with American President Joe Biden.

20:17 Zenit-2 lost 1: 7, earlier Radimov ridiculed Spartak for such a defeat St. Petersburg Zenit-2 under the leadership of Vladislav Radimov suffered a crushing defeat from Leningrader in the match of the 19th round of FNL-2.

20:14 In Moldova, 653 cases of coronavirus were detected per day In Moldova, 653 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day, the total number of cases was 337 768.

20:11 Atlético beat Real Betis in a match Examples Atletico beat Betis with a large score at home in the match of the 12th round of the Spanish Football Championship.

20:04 Salavat Yulaev defeated Dynamo Minsk on the road in the KHL match Ufa “Salavat Yulaev” on a visit in the regular championship match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) beat Dynamo Minsk.

19:54 Guterres commented on the G20 summit in Rome UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres commented on the G20 summit in Rome.

19:50 Lokomotiv beat Spartak at home in the KHL match Yaroslavl “Lokomotiv” on their ice in the regular championship match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) beat Moscow “Spartak”.

19:39 Parents of a boy lost in the subway found in Moscow The police found the parents of the child left in the Moscow metro, the father was taken to the department of the department.

19:23 Romantsev on criticism of Spartak defender Rasskazov: don’t shoot the pianist Former head coach of Moscow “Spartak” Oleg Romantsev commented on the criticism of the fans of the red and white towards the defender of the club Nikolai Rasskazov.

19:22 The Consulate General of Russia told about the condition of victims of road accidents in Antalya The Consulate General of Russia told about the condition of the victims of an accident with a bus in Antalya.

19:08 The Pentagon said they are monitoring the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border The Pentagon said that they continue to monitor the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, but “they cannot report anything further.” This was told by the official representative of the US Department of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anton Semelroth.

18:57 Moscow Art Theater named after Gorky canceled the performance with Buzova on November 2 The Moscow Art Academic Theater (MKHAT) named after Gorky has canceled the performance “The Wonderful Georgian” scheduled for November 2 with the participation of TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova.

18:57 The UFC is thinking about holding the fourth tournament in Russia Andrei Gromkovsky, vice-president of the Absolute Fighting Championship in Russia and the CIS, announced that the UFC intends to hold another tournament in Russia.

18:48 Unaccompanied minor boy found in Moscow metro The Moscow prosecutor’s office began checking after a young boy was found unaccompanied by adults in the Moscow metro.

18:35 Lavrov held talks with Italian Foreign Minister Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Italian Foreign and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio. This was reported on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

18:32 Golovin remained in the reserve of Monaco for the match with Brest The midfielder of the Russian national football team and Monaco Alexander Golovin will start the match of the 12th round of the French championship with Brest on the bench.

18:23 Sochi beat Arsenal in the RPL match Sochi outplayed Arsenal in the match of the 13th round of the Russian Football Championship.

18:17 Gazizov spoke about the possible sale of Agalarov General Director of Ufa Shamil Gazizov commented on the information about the possible sale of Hamid Agalarov in the winter transfer window.

18:15 Blinken answered the question whether the US will provide assistance to Taiwan in the event of an “attack” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on CNN announced Washington’s commitment to ensure Taiwan’s defense capabilities. At the same time, the head of the State Department did not give a direct answer to the question of whether the United States would provide support to the island if it was subjected to aggression.

17:57 In Antalya, Turkey, nine Russian tourists were injured in an accident with a bus Nine Russian tourists were injured in a bus accident in Antalya, Turkey. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the Consulate General of Russia.

17:49 Media: Juventus closed the players at the club’s base before the game with Zenit The coaching staff of Juventus Turin has decided to close the players at the club’s base before the game against Zenit in the group stage match of the UEFA Champions League.

17:37 Lavrov commented on the G20 summit in Rome Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the G20 summit in Rome.

17:21 Japan’s ruling coalition guaranteed a majority in the lower house of parliament Japan’s ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito Party has guaranteed itself a majority in the lower house of parliament.

17:15 “Akhmat” reacted to rumors about Talalaev’s resignation Akhmat’s general director Akhmet Aydamirov commented on the information about the possible dismissal of Andrei Talalaev from the post of head coach of the Grozny team.

17:07 Lavrov: Demonstration of the US Navy flag in the Black Sea does not add stability US activity in the Black Sea, where an American destroyer was recently sent, does not add stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a conversation with journalists in Rome, where the G20 summit was held.

17:06 In Kuzbass, two people died in an accident involving a bus In Kuzbass, two people were killed in an accident involving a car and a bus.

17:05 Viner-Usmanova said she will support Watanabe in the elections of the head of the FIG Irina Viner-Usmanova, President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG) and head coach of the Russian national team, announced that she was going to support the candidacy of Morinari Watanabe in the election of the head of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

16:56 Inter beat Udinese in Serie A match Milan “Inter” at home beat Udinese in the 11th round match of the Italian football championship.

16:53 Lavrov said NATO does not want any interaction with Russia Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about relations between Russia and NATO during the G20 press conference.

16:44 Media: Viner-Usmanova wants to remove Watanabe from the post of FIG president The head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner-Usmanova will not support the Japanese Morinari Watanabe in the election of the President of the International Gymnastics Federation at the FIG congress in Antalya, Turkey.

16:38 EU and US expect steel and aluminum trade to return to pre-2018 levels The agreement between the European Union and the United States to remove import duties on aluminum and steel will allow trade in these products to return to levels that were before the introduction of these tariffs in 2018.

16:20 Lavrov said that he spoke with Biden in Rome Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he spoke with US President Joe Biden in Rome, where the G20 summit is being held.

16:19 Viner-Usmanova: after the triumphant World Cup 2021 we fly to rest in Dubai The head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner-Usmanova appreciated the performance of the Russians at the 2021 World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

16:15 G20 leaders intend to take steps to boost vaccine supply to developing countries G20 leaders intend to take steps to increase supplies of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines to developing countries.

16:09 McGregor boldly announced another return to the sport Former UFC champion in two weight classes, Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor said that he has recovered from an injury and is ready to return to the big sport.

15:54 Agalarov’s goal brought victory to Ufa in the RPL match with Akhmat Ufa outplayed Akhmat Grozny in their home field in the match of the 13th round of the Russian Football Championship.

15:54 G20 Countries Agree to Promote Tourism Recovery The G20 countries have agreed to support the recovery of the tourism sector, which has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.