Residents of Novokuznetsk complained about a nursing home in a high-rise building, from where “corpses are taken out.” UK started checking

The Investigative Committee found a nursing home in one of the apartments of a multi-storey building in Novokuznetsk and is checking information about the death of several elderly guests. This was reported by the press service of the regional department of the department.

A resident of a house on Miner’s Day street in the Ordzhonikidze district of Novokuznetsk told City-N.ru that for about two months, elderly people were brought to one of the apartments on stretchers and “corpses were taken out.” According to the woman, residents have seen at least six such cases.

The publication published photographs taken from the window of the house, which show a van with the inscription “Update. Helping people in difficult life situations, as well as alcohol and drug addicts. “

The investigation by the Investigative Committee confirmed that there is a nursing home in one of the apartments of the house. The director provided the constituent documents to the investigators.

The UK promised to find out the legality of placing a nursing home in an apartment and the cause of death of elderly people. The number of deaths is not named in the message.

In mid-October, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case for the provision of services that did not meet security requirements after the discovery of a nursing home in the basement of a residential building without ventilation in Irkutsk. The director of the nursing home was placed under house arrest.