Results of the week: Ethereum and Shiba Inu renewed all-time highs, and Facebook rebrands

Ethereum renewed its all-time high above $ 4400, Shiba Inu took ninth place in the overall ranking of cryptocurrencies by capitalization, Facebook carried out a large-scale rebranding and other events of the outgoing week.

Ethereum price renews high above $ 4400

On Friday, October 29, the quotes of the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization renewed their all-time high, exceeding the $ 4400 mark.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $ 4285. Market cap – $ 506 billion, according to CoinGecko.

The 1inch token rate approached the all-time high

On Wednesday, October 27, the quotes of the DeFi project 1inch (1INCH) rose more than 100% and reached $ 7.7 (on the Binance exchange).

The last time the rate was at these values ​​was in May 2021 – then the price at the moment exceeded the $ 7.8 mark.

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has renewed the maximum and entered the top 10 by capitalization

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB), a clone of the Dogecoin meme cryptocurrency, renewed its all-time high above $ 0.00008 and took ninth place in the overall ranking of cryptocurrencies.

Capitalization of the asset reached $ 35.6 billion. At the time of writing, the SHIB rate has been adjusted to the level of $ 0.00006456.

A few days before the asset renewed the all-time high, Elon Musk said that he had not invested in Shiba Inu. Against this background, quotes of the meme-cryptocurrency fell by more than 20%.

One of the early investors, Shiba Inu, who invested $ 8,000 in the asset in August 2020, became a multi-billionaire. Against the background of the rise in the price of the meme cryptocurrency, the coins on his wallet are now worth $ 4.84 billion.

Shiba Inu turned another investor into a millionaire in less than a year. In January 2021, he invested $ 434 in cryptocurrency. The assets he acquired are now valued at $ 71.2 million, and at their peak they were worth even more.

Floki Inu continued the dog rally. Meme cryptocurrency has risen in price by 105%

The price of the Floki Inu (FLOKI) meme-cryptocurrency, named after the dog Elon Musk, increased by almost 80% over the course of the day and renewed its all-time high at $ 0.00021552. Later, the asset went up to $ 0.0003196.

The Floki Inu token has also launched an ad campaign on London’s public transport system.

An ad with the slogan “Missed Doge? Get Floki ”has appeared on London Underground stations, trains and buses.

On the Floki Inu blog, the project team stated that it has also entered into agreements for advertising in downtown Los Angeles and plans to promote the coin in Japan, China, Russia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Facebook is now Meta. Zuckerberg will have NFTs in the metaverse

Facebook has carried out a large-scale rebranding – now the company is called Meta. In this way, she demonstrates a commitment to the creation of the metaverse, which she considers “the next stage in the evolution of social connections.”

Within “five years or so,” Facebook will no longer be associated with the social network, Zuckerberg said. The company will focus on developing a metaverse powered by VR and AR headsets, mobile devices and game consoles.

Zuckerberg said that in the next decade, people will be spending time “in a fully immersion, three-dimensional version of the Internet.” The project will also support non-fungible tokens (NFT), making it easier to sell these digital objects and allowing them to be displayed in three-dimensional spaces.

During a conversation with investors, Zuckerberg stressed that the corporation’s spending on the development of AR / VR directions, the production of related equipment, as well as the development of applications and services will exceed $ 10 billion. He called the project “the successor of the mobile Internet.”

“I am aware of the scale of the rate. This is not an investment that will bring us profit in the near future. Our goal is to help the metaverse reach one billion people, ”said the head of Facebook.

Users will be able to create realistic avatars, control their eyes, facial expressions, change their hairstyles and appearance. Meta also demonstrated the environment for their existence and the neural interface for managing them.

FSB of Russia requested the right to receive information from bitcoin exchanges

The FSB of the Russian Federation has issued a draft order on expanding the powers of the department’s employees, which will allow them, among other things, to send requests to operators of information systems for the release of digital financial assets (DFA).

The service also plans to obtain the right to request information from credit institutions, tax authorities and institutions that carry out state registration of rights to real estate and transactions with it.

In the explanatory note, the department refers to the changes in anti-corruption legislation, according to which information about the CFA must be reflected in the income statements. If approved, the new powers will allow employees to send inquiries to cryptocurrency issuing operators and bitcoin exchanges as part of anti-corruption investigations.

Now the document is undergoing public discussion and an independent anti-corruption expertise.

Mastercard will add support for bitcoin payments on the network

Payment giant Mastercard will soon announce support for cryptocurrencies on its network, according to CNBC.

Banks and merchants will be able to integrate cryptocurrencies into their products. We are talking about bitcoin wallets, credit and debit cards for accruals in cryptocurrencies, as well as loyalty programs, in which points can be converted into digital assets.

Sherri Haymond, Executive Vice President of Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, said the initiative will allow banks to compete with cryptocurrency exchanges.

El Salvador’s State Bitcoin Fund purchases an additional 420 BTC

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said the government took advantage of the local drawdown to increase Bitcoin reserves. The government fund purchased an additional 420 BTC.

Taking into account the new investment, he has 1,120 BTC on his balance sheet (~ $ 67.8 million at the exchange rate at the time of writing).

Steve Wozniak announced the superiority of bitcoin over the US dollar

The mathematics and logic embedded in bitcoin do not allow copying or counterfeiting the first cryptocurrency, so it surpasses the US dollar. This was stated by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

“Look at the US dollar, the government can create new banknotes and borrow, it’s like it’s never going to be fixed. Bitcoin is mathematics, mathematical purity. Another bitcoin can never be created, ”he said.

Wozniak compared the US monetary system to the blockchain of the first cryptocurrency. He called Fiat “artificial” and noted that he enjoys the “science, mathematics, logic and computer code” inherent in bitcoin.

The Apple co-founder also noted the decentralized nature of digital gold, which allows it to maintain a level of predictability that is difficult to achieve with the US dollar. In his opinion, regulators can create new paper notes on their whim, and therefore it is difficult to predict inflation.

“We don’t even know who created bitcoin. His network is not run by any company, he is simply mathematically pure, and I always believe that nature is higher than man, ”he added.

At the same time, Wozniak called the anonymous opportunities provided by some cryptocurrencies unnecessary. According to him, he sees no need for private payments.

Jack Dorsey warned of hyperinflation

Jack Dorsey pointed to signs of impending hyperinflation, which will “change everything around.” He predicted that she would soon show herself in the United States, then in the world.

In response to Dorsey’s tweet, gold advocate and crypto skeptic Peter Schiff called for attention to real assets like the underlying precious metal as capital protection. He rejected the idea of ​​seeking salvation in bitcoin.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Sailor expressed confidence that investments in the first cryptocurrency would be the solution to the inflation problem.

“The Wolf of Wall Street” spoke about his investment in XRP

Former US broker Jordan Belfort, known as “The Wolf of Wall Street”, described himself as “a major XRP holder.”

“I am a major holder of XRP (six figures)! The guy from the TV says he has never seen anything better. He believes that the rate will reach $ 10,000. Hopefully, he is right, but I will agree with $ 10, ”he said.

Belfort also called NFT an “amazing segment” and emphasized that they are the future. In his opinion, the value of these digital assets is not only in “making money”, but also in the sense of belonging to the community.

“It’s like joining a closed club. So choose those [NFT]which, in your opinion, will bring the greatest benefit, ”said Belfort.

The former broker admitted that he has changed his attitude towards the cryptocurrency industry. He explained that he had always liked the blockchain, but in the early stages, the industry “had some signs of fraud.” In addition, he was worried about “possible government interference.”

