“Revolution in the international tax system” – G20 leaders agree on minimum corporate taxes – InoTV

The leaders of the G20 group approved an agreement on global corporate taxation, which, in theory, should additionally fill the budgets of primarily rich countries, writes The Wall Street Journal. According to the newspaper, under the terms of the agreement, a minimum corporate tax of 15% is established, while the place of registration of companies will play a slightly smaller role.

Leaders of the world’s largest economies have endorsed a corporate tax treaty that they believe will protect their future income levels and ensure the stability of businesses operating around the world. In this case, most of all from this deal, most likely, rich countries, including the United States, writes The Wall Street Journal.

At the opening of the G20 summit in Rome, these countries blessed this global pact, which officials say has been in the works for over a decade.

The agreement consists of two parts. First, it sets a minimum tax rate of 15% on the profits of large enterprises, which will lead to an increase in the revenues of most governments. Secondly, the amount of tax revenues will now depend on the countries in which the companies operate, and not on the countries in which they are registered.

The main beneficiaries of both parts of the deal are likely to be the governments of the rich countries. According to the calculations of one analytical report, with the introduction of the minimum tax, the United States will receive 15 times more additional funds than China. According to other estimates, total growth in 52 developing countries will range from $ 1.5 billion to $ 2 billion per year – this is only a fraction of the benefits that the rich countries will receive from the agreement.

The G20 is trying to prevent businesses from reducing their tax burden by registering their profits in countries with a low tax rate like Ireland. Reducing the tax burden using such a trick has become much easier due to globalization, since in the new reality, enterprises could transfer production facilities to other countries. At the same time, the development of digital technologies allowed them to supply their products to the markets of states, where they were actually not represented in any physical way.

“This document will eliminate incentives for the transfer of jobs and profits abroad and will lead to the fact that multinational corporations will give a fair share of their profits to their country.– said on this occasion US President Joe Biden. – This international agreement is proof that the rest of the world agrees that corporations can and should make greater efforts to rebuild more effectively.“.

At the same time, this agreement will enter into force only if the relevant laws are adopted in the signatory countries, which in the case of the United States may be quite a non-trivial matter: the approval of this initiative may require a vote of two-thirds of the Senate, which means that Biden needs will garner the support of at least 17 Republicans.

The G20 began to officially revise the traditional international tax system in 2013. Even then, many of the members of the group were unhappy with the consequences of the global financial crisis, as well as the need to reckon with the patchwork of thousands of bilateral treaties regulating the tax sphere.

At the same time, in the past few years, there have been obvious tensions between the members of the G20 on trade and economic issues. In this context, it seemed at times that the tax negotiations were about to fail completely, so reaching an agreement of any kind in this area could be considered an important achievement.

The key to this astonishing success may have been that in their quest for internal growth, G20 members realized they needed to work together to protect their ability to raise the taxes they needed to modernize their economies.

“The fight against globalization, which is seen everywhere, was also supposed to be a fight against multilateralism in the tax area. However, if you want to protect your sovereignty, then you need cooperation in the tax area.“- said a senior official of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Pascal Saint-Amans.

The deal, endorsed by G20 leaders, was backed by 136 countries, including a number of countries such as Ireland, which effectively jumped on the bandwagon of a departing train. Previously, this country wanted to keep its tax rate at 12.5%. A number of European countries that have long advocated such a reform are confident that it will change the rules of the game.

“The fact that we have agreed on this new international tax system is good news for all of us; this is a clear revolution in the international tax system“, – said on this occasion the Minister of Finance of France Bruno Le Maire.

According to the analysis of the EU Tax Observatory, the increase in the minimum tax rate could bring an additional € 185.2 billion to the treasury of the parties to the agreement. At the same time, most of this amount will fall on the governments of rich countries: € 51.2 billion – for the United States and € 63.9 billion – for EU members. As for China and India, they will receive € 3.4 billion and € 400 million, respectively.