Roscosmos showed how the emblem of the new ISS “Prichal” nodal module will look like

For the first time, Roskosmos presented the emblem of the next Russian mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with the Prichal nodal module.

“The general appearance of the emblem of the Prichal continues the main idea (and symbols) used in such a chevron of the multipurpose laboratory module” Science “, including the logo of the state corporation Roscosmos and the corporate red edging, but the pentagonal shape should be called unique,” the state corporation said.

This form is due to the fact that the module has five passive docking nodes for docking of manned and cargo ships of Russian production and for the possible expansion of the configuration of the Russian segment.

Two stars in the left corner of the pentagon symbolize two new modules in the Russian segment – “Science” and “Prichal”.

Also, two large stars can be seen in the right corner of the emblem – they symbolize the Zarya functional cargo unit and the Zvezda service module. Two small stars in the same place are the small research modules Rassvet (MIM-1) and Poisk (MIM-2).

The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Progress M-UM cargo spacecraft and the Prichal is scheduled for November 24 (16:06 Moscow time).

Module “Prichal”, intended for additional build-up of the Russian segment of the ISS, will have six docking nodes for receiving and placing other modules and spacecraft around it.