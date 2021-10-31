Rospotrebnadzor named conditions for extending lockdown – Gazeta.ru

Alexander Gorelov, deputy head of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that if the spread of coronavirus is more than one, an extension of the lockdown cannot be ruled out. About this he told in an interview with Izvestia.

According to Gorelov, an increase in this indicator indicates the onset of a tense period, but this is not the only criterion taken into account when introducing restrictions.

“If you and I do not exceed the herd immunity threshold of 80%, we should not expect a miracle,” the expert added.

In addition, the availability of free beds in hospitals and ventilators is also important, the doctor explained. According to the expert, the introduction of non-working days may be effective, but there is no alternative to vaccination.

Formerly the chief sanitary doctor of Russia Anna Popova statedthat compliance with the rules for the prevention of coronavirus infection on non-working days will allow Russians to celebrate the New Year “as usual.” She noted that during non-working days, those residents of Russia who have not yet been vaccinated need to be vaccinated against coronavirus.