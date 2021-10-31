Postmoid syndrome with the delta strain is often expressed in voice changes, increased fatigue and susceptibility to other infections, decreased intelligence and performance. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Deputy Director for Clinical Work of the Moscow Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after G.N. Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor Tatyana Ruzhentsova.

According to her, “as a rule, the more severe the disease progresses, the more prolonged and more pronounced the symptoms of post-coccygeal syndrome.”

Among the postcoid symptoms in the delta strain of coronavirus, there are prolonged inflammation of the nasopharynx, impaired memory, hearing, gastrointestinal disorders, and more pronounced lesions of the lungs and heart.

Ruzhentsova noted that postcoid syndrome can develop even if a person has been ill in a mild form, since with a mild course of the disease, people usually do not go to doctors.

On October 29, the medical journal Lancet published a study according to which vaccination against coronavirus does not prevent the spread of the delta strain. The director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, explained the possibility of infection with a delta strain after vaccination by the fact that with a delta strain, memory cells do not have time to work.

At the end of October, Gunzburg reported that about ten variants of the delta strain AY.4.2 circulate in Moscow.

Preview photo: Sergey Vedyashkin / Agency “Moscow”