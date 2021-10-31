Rosturizm named top tours to lockdown

Top countries for lockdown: Turkey, Egypt, Dominican Republic and Cuba

Photo: Alexey_Gaynov © URA.RU

Turkey, Egypt, the Dominican Republic and Cuba became the main destinations for the rest of Russians during the lockdown period. In an interview with URA.RU, the chairman of the board of the All-Russian Association of Tourists, General Director of the Club for the Protection of Tourist Rights, member of the council under the Federal Tourism Agency, Roman Bobylev, spoke about this.

“Lockdown played into the hands of outbound tourism, which we have now, in principle, is limited. We have four top destinations that, in principle, are able to accept all Russian tourists who want to be on the beach – this is traditional Turkey, in which the weather is quite comfortable now, Egypt, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. Inside Russia, rest is now problematic, we see what restrictions the Krasnodar Territory is introducing, unprecedented measures are being taken in Crimea, “said Roman Bobylev.

In an interview with URA.RU, Mikhail Maltsev, President of the Ural Tourism Association, added that Malaysia will be available to Russian tourists from the beginning of November. “Now Hungary is in the top, there are opportunities for direct flights and obtaining a Schengen visa, plus the country accepts the vaccinated by Sputnik, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt are also in demand, and Malaysia opens in November, but this is a premium segment. They are allowed to use Sputnik, there is no quarantine, provided that all the rules are observed, but they are quite simple, ”he said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7. This decision was made due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19