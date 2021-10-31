https://ria.ru/20211031/poteplenie-1757090267.html

Russia is experiencing the effects of global warming, Putin said

2021-10-31T14: 41

2021-10-31T14: 41

2021-10-31T15: 17

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Russia, like other countries, is experiencing the effects of global warming, said President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the G20 summit via videoconference. The President noted that the average annual temperature in Russia is growing faster than the global one – more than two and a half times. years it has increased by almost half a degree. In the Arctic, the rate of warming, as you know, is even higher, “he added. According to Putin, in the fight against climate change, an integrated approach is needed that takes into account economic development and human well-being. He stressed that Russia actively participates in international efforts to preserve the climate and fulfills all obligations under both the UN Framework Convention and the Paris Agreement. “Today, the share of energy from practically carbon-free sources, and this, as we know, nuclear power plants, hydroelectric power plants, wind, solar power plants, exceeds 40 percent, and taking into account natural gas, the lowest-carbon fuel among hydrocarbons, this share is 86 percent,” said Putin. According to him, this is one of the best indicators in the world, and international experts call Russia among the leaders in the process of global decarbonization. However, to solve the problem of global warming, simply reducing emissions is not enough, it is necessary to increase the absorption of greenhouse gases, and Russia has enormous opportunities here. According to the President, Putin called for the global community to focus its efforts primarily on supporting the most effective environmental projects, which can be rated in terms of reducing the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere for every dollar invested.

