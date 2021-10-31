https://ria.ru/20211031/poteplenie-1757090267.html
Russia is experiencing the effects of global warming, Putin said
Russia is experiencing the effects of global warming, Putin said – RIA Novosti, 10/31/2021
Russia is experiencing the effects of global warming, Putin said
Russia, like other countries, is experiencing the consequences of global warming, said President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the G20 summit in the regime … RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021
2021-10-31T14: 41
2021-10-31T14: 41
2021-10-31T15: 17
in the world
g20 summit
vladimir putin
big twenty
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1e/1757008039_0:391:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d24cf191ca0d23586bafbc37c406e09e.jpg
MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Russia, like other countries, is experiencing the effects of global warming, said President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the G20 summit via videoconference. The President noted that the average annual temperature in Russia is growing faster than the global one – more than two and a half times. years it has increased by almost half a degree. In the Arctic, the rate of warming, as you know, is even higher, “he added. According to Putin, in the fight against climate change, an integrated approach is needed that takes into account economic development and human well-being. He stressed that Russia actively participates in international efforts to preserve the climate and fulfills all obligations under both the UN Framework Convention and the Paris Agreement. “Today, the share of energy from practically carbon-free sources, and this, as we know, nuclear power plants, hydroelectric power plants, wind, solar power plants, exceeds 40 percent, and taking into account natural gas, the lowest-carbon fuel among hydrocarbons, this share is 86 percent,” said Putin. According to him, this is one of the best indicators in the world, and international experts call Russia among the leaders in the process of global decarbonization. However, to solve the problem of global warming, simply reducing emissions is not enough, it is necessary to increase the absorption of greenhouse gases, and Russia has enormous opportunities here. According to the President, Putin called for the global community to focus its efforts primarily on supporting the most effective environmental projects, which can be rated in terms of reducing the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere for every dollar invested.
https://ria.com/20211021/energobalans-1755688638.html
https://ria.ru/20211025/uchet-1756084739.html
https://ria.ru/20211029/klimat-1756667880.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1e/1757008039_108-0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7125e3fddd7790f13c8cce36074c22a0.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, g20 summit, vladimir putin, big twenty, russia
Russia is experiencing the effects of global warming, Putin said
“That is why we are faced with desertification, with soil erosion. We are especially worried about the melting of permafrost, which accounts for significant volumes of our territories,” he said.
The President noted that the average annual temperature in Russia is growing faster than the global temperature – more than two and a half times.
October 21, 08:36 PM
Putin said that the energy balance in Russia is greener than in other countries
“Today, the share of energy from practically carbon-free sources, and this, as we know, nuclear power plants, hydroelectric power plants, wind, solar power plants, exceeds 40 percent, and taking into account natural gas, the lowest-carbon fuel among hydrocarbons, this share is 86 percent,” said Putin. According to him, this is one of the best indicators in the world, and international experts name Russia among the leaders in the global decarbonization process.
October 25, 10:47 AM
Russia approves the list of greenhouse gases subject to accounting
However, to solve the problem of global warming, it is not enough to simply reduce emissions, it is necessary to increase the absorption of greenhouse gases, and Russia has colossal opportunities here, the president said.
“In order to make full use of this existing potential, we plan to significantly improve the quality of forest management, increase reforestation areas, expand areas of untouched nature, and introduce new agricultural technologies,” he said.
Putin called for focusing the efforts of the world community primarily on supporting the most effective environmental projects, which can be rated in terms of reducing the volume of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere for every dollar invested.
Climatic failure. Scientists talk about the inevitability of a global catastrophe