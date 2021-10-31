“Russian DiCaprio” lives in a communal apartment and dreams of a house in Crimea // NTV.Ru

Roman Burtsev from Podolsk woke up famous when his photo from a dating site was compared with the pictures of Leonardo DiCaprio. The man began to be invited to television, they signed an advertising contract with him. Philip Kirkorov and Arkady Ukupnik were photographed with him ?? they noted a striking resemblance to a Hollywood star, but advised Roman Burtsev to urgently lose weight.

Losing weight did not work, and the man was soon forgotten. Then Roman went into the crypto business, there is enough earnings for food. Previously, “Russian DiCaprio” worked in technical support, but quit to devote more time to media activities. The boss did not like that Roman was constantly asking for permission to shoot.