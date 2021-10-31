Russian tourists were injured in an accident with a bus in Antalya :: Society :: RBK

According to preliminary data from the traffic police, the driver of the bus with the Russians lost control, after which the bus drove into the oncoming lane and turned over. Nine tourists were hospitalized. The driver is detained

Photo: antalyadaa / Twitter



In Antalya, Turkey, a bus with Russian tourists got into an accident, injuring nine people. This was reported by the Consulate General of Russia on Facebook.

The consulate drowned that the accident occurred within the city of Serik at 7:30 (the time coincides with Moscow time), when the bus was carrying 12 Russian citizens to the airport. According to the local traffic police, the driver of the tourist bus lost control, causing the bus to cross the dividing line, drive into the oncoming lane and overturn.







Video

Nine Russian tourists were injured, all of them were taken to nearby hospitals by doctors with injuries of varying severity. “The condition of three Russians, including two minor children, is assessed as moderate. They remain under the supervision of doctors, “the Consulate General noted, assuring that Russian diplomats are clarifying the details of the incident.