Russians will be exempted from some of the fines

Russians will be exempted from fines on the first violation

Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

The Ministry of Justice is preparing amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO), which provide for a reduction in the number of fines. Dmitry Korotkov, Advisor to the Minister of Justice, spoke about this.

Violations in the new Code of Administrative Offenses will be divided into gross and not gross. In the second case, the person gets off with a warning. In some cases, a fine of one third of the minimum fine is possible, Dmitry Korotkov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The most dangerous offenses will be classified as rude. For example, harm to human health, corruption and extremism. In this case, it will not be possible to replace the fine with a warning or pay half of the amount.

For the first offense without aggravating circumstances, a warning will be issued, if such a possibility is provided for in the article. The new code has 50% more cases in which a warning can be issued instead of harsher measures.

It is planned to introduce the possibility of concluding an agreement on administrative proceedings. If a person pays a fine, compensates for the damage caused, and also takes measures to prevent such violations, then he will be released from administrative responsibility. In this case, the proceedings on the case will be terminated. In case of non-fulfillment, the citizen will be held accountable on a general basis.

A ban will be introduced on the summation of fines for businesses while simultaneously identifying several homogeneous offenses. When imposing a fine, the financial situation of legal entities will be taken into account. In case of prevention of harmful consequences or voluntary compensation for damage caused, an administrative fine will be imposed at the lower limit of the sanction.

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Justice has prepared a draft of a new Code of Administrative Offenses. The new code will not increase fines for traffic violations. At the same time, the punishment for drunk driving while transporting children will be toughened. Fines for falsely calling the police, ambulance and firefighters will increase six times.