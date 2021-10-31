Science digest: the bloody secret of the Peruvian mask and why our brains are shrinking

Leonid Luneev

BBC

3 hours ago



Among the scientific news of the week:

Bloody secret of the golden mask

Why is our brain getting smaller? (the ants know the answer)

Lack of tusks is the best protection (from poachers)

Gold mask, bloody paint and other secrets of the Peruvian Indians

A thousand years ago, a magnificent funeral took place in the country that is today called Peru. A myriad of gold jewelry was placed in the grave of the deceased, the head of the dead man was adorned with a golden mask with massive earrings and large bulging eyes. Only now the head in the mask rested separately from the body, and this body itself was strongly twisted and, moreover, hung upside down. And everything was painted with a thick layer of blood red paint.

Even 30 years ago, when this mask was discovered, scientists identified the red dye as cinnabar, but University of Oxford chemist Elizabeth Pyers always wanted to clarify what fixed the paint so well. And she clarified. As it turned out, it was human blood.

Representatives of the Sikan culture, or the Lambayeque culture (by the name of the region) inhabited the northern coast of Peru in the 8th – 14th centuries, even before the Incas, but at the same time they were very skilled jewelers and made fantastic products from various metals, including gold.

The skeleton of a middle-aged man with a mask on his face was found at the bottom of a deep shaft known as the Eastern Tomb of the Huaca Loro Temple. Together with him, more than a ton of items and jewelry made of an alloy of gold, silver and copper were buried, which by modern standards corresponds to a gold standard of 14-18 carats.

Using methods of mass spectrometry and proteomics (this is the field of molecular biology dedicated to the identification and quantitative analysis of proteins), Pyers and colleagues, in addition to cinnabar, found, among other things, traces of six proteins that are found in human blood. This prompted researchers to believe that the ancient Indians could use the blood of people as the personification of the power of life, and at the same time as a binding component of paint.

This, together with the unique inverted position of the skeleton next to the two young women in the maternity position, suggests the effect of reviving the deceased leader, ”explains Payres in her work.

Don't let the beauty of this dagger fool you: it was used to make cuts in the skin of the people being sacrificed.

Scientists cite in favor of their hypothesis and the results of new studies of the practice of human sacrifice of the Sikan culture, according to which the victims were made special incisions in the throat and chest in order to achieve maximum bleeding.

In a large team – a small brain?

Photo author, Getty Images

In the 6 million years that have passed since the ancestors of man descended from the common tree of primates, forming their own branch, the volume of our brain has increased as much as 4 times. However, few people know that a reverse process has begun since the last ice age. No, we do not turn into monkeys (although this can sometimes be suspected by looking around), but our brain really began to shrink.

Indeed, today our brains are slightly smaller than those of people who lived 100 thousand years ago, but why this happens, and what was the impetus, remains a mystery.

If there is a mystery, it must be solved, and a group of American scientists, among whom were an anthropologist, behavioral ecologist and evolutionary neuroscientist, put forward a very curious theory based on the history of the evolution of another brain, a million times smaller than ours – the brain of an ant.

Well, what can we have in common with ants – you ask. Of course, our kinship is very distant, but as far as social life is concerned, we are very similar. We form large, complex, ethnic-tribal communities in which there is a clear division of labor and responsibilities (soldier ants, construction ants, farmer ants, and so on).

When the researchers analyzed the size, structure, and energy consumption of the worker ants’ brains, they found that these brains were adapted to work effectively in groups.

Perhaps, scientists have suggested, the human brain was also formed under the influence of collective consciousness, when members of society share their experience and knowledge with each other. In theory, this would help each individual brain to use free intellectual potential to more efficiently solve a narrow range of problems.

Although there are hypotheses according to which the decrease in brain volume began at the end of the last ice age, either due to a change in diet, or due to a decrease in the proportions of the human body as a whole, an analysis of the size of the skulls of modern humans and his distant ancestors clearly demonstrates that the process of decrease in volume the brain became really noticeable relatively recently – about 3 millennia ago.

And this just coincides in time with the spread of collective consciousness in society.

The researchers admit that their findings do not provide a definitive answer to the question of why our brains are shrinking, but at least they offered a very compelling example against which to compare our own evolutionary path.

Rapid evolution – how the female elephants of Mozambique lost their tusks

Even the female elephants in the Gorongosa Sanctuary do without tusks today.

When a long civil war broke out in Mozambique, which lasted from 1977 to 1992, not only humans, but also elephants were killed. They got it from all the warring parties – animals were killed for meat, but primarily for the sake of tusks, which were sold on the black market.

During the war years, the number of elephants in the Gorongos National Park, which also became the arena of battles, decreased by 90%. And at the same time, another unexpected event occurred: the proportion of female elephants of the species Loxodonta africanawithout tusks increased from 18 to 51 percent.

Shane Campbell-Stateton, an evolutionary biologist at Princeton University, who has studied lizards all his life, decided to investigate this phenomenon, but became interested in elephants when his university colleague spoke about the strange tendency for female elephants to lose tusks.

Considering that poachers targeted elephants with large tusks, scientists concluded that the chances of survival in animals without tusks were higher, and this trend was entrenched at the genetic level, and from the point of view of evolutionary processes, this happened rapidly.

“It is highly unlikely that a change of this magnitude could happen by chance,” Campbell-Stateon notes in his work. It only remained to find out which genes are responsible for this.

Genome sequencing of females with and without tusks showed that it was all about the dominant AMELX gene, which is passed from mother to offspring on the X chromosome. At the same time, it became clear why the trend with the abandonment of tusks did not affect males: in the event of a mutation of this gene, they simply do not survive, and females simply lose their tusks.

Elephant tusks are not only beautiful. As Campbell-Stateon explains, at first glance it may seem that the absence of tusks is not so critical, but they play a very important role not only in the life of their owner, but also in the entire ecosystem of the savannah.

“Tusks are a multi-purpose tool with which you can peel off the bark from trees, extract minerals useful for the body from the ground and dig the earth to get to underground water sources,” the scientist says. behavior, for example, you no longer need to fill up trees, because there is already nothing to rip off the bark from them. “

Meanwhile, many inhabitants of the African savannah have long adapted to elephant habits and depend on them. For example, when elephants cut down trees, the cleared areas grow tall grass or shrubs that house different animals, so elephants without tusks means less living space for other species.

“All of this is a prime example of how human activity is changing the trajectory of evolution throughout the tree of life,” says Campbell-Stateon, “so we are the most powerful evolutionary factor in history, aside from the five largest mass extinctions that happened long before us. “.

Elephants in Mozambique have shown rapid evolution under the influence of man, having lost their tusks, but the reverse process can take much longer.