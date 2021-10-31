Science digest: the bloody secret of the Peruvian mask and why our brains are shrinking

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
49

Golden mask

Among the scientific news of the week:

  • Bloody secret of the golden mask
  • Why is our brain getting smaller? (the ants know the answer)
  • Lack of tusks is the best protection (from poachers)

Gold mask, bloody paint and other secrets of the Peruvian Indians

A thousand years ago, a magnificent funeral took place in the country that is today called Peru. A myriad of gold jewelry was placed in the grave of the deceased, the head of the dead man was adorned with a golden mask with massive earrings and large bulging eyes. Only now the head in the mask rested separately from the body, and this body itself was strongly twisted and, moreover, hung upside down. And everything was painted with a thick layer of blood red paint.

Even 30 years ago, when this mask was discovered, scientists identified the red dye as cinnabar, but University of Oxford chemist Elizabeth Pyers always wanted to clarify what fixed the paint so well. And she clarified. As it turned out, it was human blood.

Representatives of the Sikan culture, or the Lambayeque culture (by the name of the region) inhabited the northern coast of Peru in the 8th – 14th centuries, even before the Incas, but at the same time they were very skilled jewelers and made fantastic products from various metals, including gold.

