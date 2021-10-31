Shooting on set: Alec Baldwin makes first statement on camera | News from Germany on world events | DW

An accident during the filming of the western “Rust”, as a result of which on October 21, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot the operator with a prop pistol and seriously wounded the director, the actor himself considers “one episode in a billion.” This is how Baldwin commented on the incident on Saturday, October 30, speaking for the first time on the topic in front of the camera. He added that he supports the idea of ​​limiting the use of real weapons on the sets of movies and TV shows. The actor said that he considered the deceased Galina Hutchins to be his friend and family member.

Alec Baldwin gave an impromptu street interview to a group of reporters who found him in a Vermont borough.

Incident during the filming of the western “Rust”

An accident during the filming of the western “Rust” (“Rust”) occurred at a ranch near the city of Santa Fe. Baldwin produced and starred in the film. The team filmed a scene in which Baldwin, playing a criminal, had to fire blank cartridges from a pistol. The weapon was used as a props item. The assistant director told the actor that the gun was not loaded. During the investigation, he admitted that he did not fully test the pistol before calling the weapon safe.

The operator – Ukrainian by origin – Galina Hutchins, who was 42 years old, was taken by helicopter to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. The shot also injured 48-year-old film director Joel Sousa, who was seriously injured.

According to Alec Baldwin, investigators asked him to refrain from public comments in the first days after the accident. To date, no one has been charged in connection with this incident. The police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, first of all, how the loaded weapon got on the set.

See also: