Shooting on set: Alec Baldwin makes first statement on camera | News from Germany on world events | DW

An accident during the filming of the western “Rust”, as a result of which on October 21, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot the operator with a prop pistol and seriously wounded the director, the actor himself considers “one episode in a billion.” This is how Baldwin commented on the incident on Saturday, October 30, speaking for the first time on the topic in front of the camera. He added that he supports the idea of limiting the use of real weapons on the sets of movies and TV shows. The actor said that he considered the deceased Galina Hutchins to be his friend and family member.
Alec Baldwin gave an impromptu street interview to a group of reporters who found him in a Vermont borough.
Incident during the filming of the western “Rust”
An accident during the filming of the western “Rust” (“Rust”) occurred at a ranch near the city of Santa Fe. Baldwin produced and starred in the film. The team filmed a scene in which Baldwin, playing a criminal, had to fire blank cartridges from a pistol. The weapon was used as a props item. The assistant director told the actor that the gun was not loaded. During the investigation, he admitted that he did not fully test the pistol before calling the weapon safe.
The operator – Ukrainian by origin – Galina Hutchins, who was 42 years old, was taken by helicopter to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. The shot also injured 48-year-old film director Joel Sousa, who was seriously injured.
According to Alec Baldwin, investigators asked him to refrain from public comments in the first days after the accident. To date, no one has been charged in connection with this incident. The police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, first of all, how the loaded weapon got on the set.
See also:
-
Tragic incidents on the set of films
Western “Rust”: Alec Baldwin Shoots Camera and Wounds Director
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a Ukrainian-born cameraman Galina Hutchins with a props pistol during the filming of the western Rust (“Rust”) and severely wounded director Joel Sousa. How the tragedy could have happened is not yet clear. Filming has been suspended and police are investigating.
-
Tragic incidents on the set of films
“The Raven”: actor Brandon Lee, son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died
In 1993, Hong Kong and American actor Brandon Lee, son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, was killed while filming The Raven. The plug stuck in the barrel of the pistol flew out when fired with a blank cartridge and hit the 28-year-old actor in the stomach. He died from the received wound. The shooting was nevertheless finished.
-
Tragic incidents on the set of films
The film “The Twilight Zone”: a crashed helicopter and three dead
On the last day of the filming of the movie “The Twilight Zone”, filmed in 1983 with the participation of Steven Spielberg, three people were killed: actor Vic Morrow (53) and two child actors: Rene Shin-Yi Chen (6) and Mu-Sa Dinh Le (7 years old). The pilot of the helicopter, from which the heroes were supposed to run away according to the script of the film, lost control under the influence of pyrotechnic explosions, and the car crashed down.
-
Tragic incidents on the set of films
“For Your Eyes Only”: the death of a stuntman
The filming of one of the episodes of the James Bond franchise was also overshadowed by tragedy: in the movie “For Your Eyes Only”, Agent 007, played by Roger Moore, is chased on the bobsleigh track in Cortina d’Ampezzo. During filming, the sled flew out of the ice chute and crashed into a tree. 21-year-old stuntman Paulo Rigon died on the spot.
-
Tragic incidents on the set of films
“Mission Impossible – 6”: double fracture at Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise almost died on the set of Mission Impossible Part 6. The actor is known for performing most of the dangerous stunts on his own. In one of the scenes, he had to jump from one roof to another, but before reaching the landing site, he hit the wall of the building and received two fractures of the ankle bone. A safety belt saved Cruise from falling from a great height.
-
Tragic incidents on the set of films
“Armor of God”: a fracture of the base of the skull at Jackie Chan
Action star Jackie Chan also usually gives up on stuntmen. He was repeatedly injured on set, but the most serious fracture was the base of the skull during the filming of “Armor of God”: when jumping from the castle wall into a tree, the actor could not resist and fell on a stone. Since then, Chan’s right ear hears worse than his left.
-
Tragic incidents on the set of films
“Django Unchained”: DiCaprio cut his hand to blood
Often, scenes in which the actors were injured are included in films. As, for example, the episode in the film “Django Unchained”, in which Leonardo DiCaprio cut his hand to blood, hitting the glass table with all his might. Despite the injury, DiCaprio continued to play. He received medical attention only after the scene was filmed.
-
Tragic incidents on the set of films
“Apocalypse Now”: drunk Martin Sheen broke the mirror
Actor Martin Sheen suffered from alcohol problems on the set of Apocalypse Now by Francis Ford Coppola. In the first scene of the picture, a drunken Shin broke a mirror with his bare hand, cut himself with shrapnel, after which he cried and screamed, smearing blood on the bed and face. The director did not interrupt the shooting, the actor’s behavior was so perfectly combined with the character of his hero, and as a result, the scene entered the film.
By Annabelle Steffes-Halmer, Victor Weiz
