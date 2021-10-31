Taliban leader Khaybatullah Akhundzada spoke in public for the first time – RT in Russian

The leader of the Taliban * Khaybatullah Akhundzada, for the first time since he was leading a radical movement, appeared in public and spoke in a madrasah in the Afghan city of Kandahar in front of “brave soldiers and students.”

This is reported by AFP with reference to representatives of the Taliban.

The event was held under strict security measures, so there was no photo or video filming, but a 10-minute audio recording of Akhundzada’s speech appeared in the Taliban’s social media accounts.

As specified, the speech of the Taliban leader carried only a “religious message” and did not contain political statements.

The agency notes that statements by Akhundzada, who is widely believed to be the spiritual leader of the movement rather than a military leader, may lead to speculation that he “plans to take a more central role in leading the new government.”

Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada visited Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa to “speak to his brave soldiers and disciples,” Taliban officials say No pictures emerged, but a 10-minute audio is shared by Taliban social media https://t.co/pSrnINhBH5 – AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 31, 2021

Haybatullah Akhundzada became the leader of the Taliban in 2016 – after his predecessor Akhtar Mansur was eliminated as a result of a drone strike.

* The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.