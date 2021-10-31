Teachers in the United States were fired after the phrase “we do not negotiate with terrorists” in the classroom – Gazeta.Ru

A math teacher at a local school in Ridgefield, New Jersey was fired after saying “we are not negotiating with terrorists,” he uttered in response to a Muslim student’s question in class. CNN…

Mohammed Zubi asked the teacher if the students could take extra time to complete the assignment – in response, the teacher allegedly called him a terrorist. The school declined to comment on the incident, but explained that the teacher was suspended and fired.

The Ridgefield police, however, refused to open a case due to the lack of corpus delicti.

Zubi, who said he had all of his classmates as witnesses, demanded a public apology to his family.

