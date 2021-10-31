The background to the Rashkin case: who framed the leader of the capital’s communists

The earthly existence of the Grand Duke of Kiev Oleg ended as a result of the fact that “he accepted death from his horse.” The political life of the State Duma deputy and the boss of the capital branch of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Valery Rashkin, was in jeopardy due to troubles with the elk. If Deputy Rashkin is smart and learns the right lessons from the story of the illegally murdered cloven-hoofed animal, then he will not face political death (as well as imprisonment). But regardless of the further development of events, the elk, which has entered the modern political history of Russia, parted with this life for a reason. Allowing the people’s choice to shoot himself, he rendered a service to those in the Saratov regional elite whom Deputy Rashkin got with his claims and to those forces in Moscow who consider any flirting with Navalny’s supporters as crossing the red line.

As we all well know, sometimes politics resembles a tragedy or, at best, a drama, and sometimes a comedy. Former deputy of Zyuganov and long-term first secretary of the Moscow city committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Valery Rashkin, has always been an “inhabitant” of the farcical segment of Russian political life. Connoisseurs of our modern communist behind the scenes describe him as a politician from the category of those who aspire to be “the groom at any wedding.” Rashkin is a big fan of shocking and readily participates in any boom. Unfortunately for the Moscow branch of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, this is not compensated by the presence of great organizational talents. The Moscow branch of the main systemic opposition party in Russia is not a very influential structure, in which eccentrics of various kinds rule the ball.

Why does Zyuganov tolerate this? Because he is completely satisfied with it. The main political motivation of the permanent leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation is to be “the main fish in a small communist pond.” The strong leader of the capital’s party organization has always been perceived by Gennady Andreyevich as a potential threat to his leadership positions. If suddenly the leader of the Moscow communists begins to raise his head, then it is immediately “cut off” to him. Such a story, for example, happened in 2004 with one of Rashkin’s predecessors, Alexander Kuvaev. Kuvaev managed to establish good relations with the then Mayor of the capital, Yuri Luzhkov, and with influential business circles. At some stage, such a strengthening of the subordinate ceased to suit Zyuganov. And Kuvayev fell out of favor: after long twists and turns, he was accused of “splitting activity” and was expelled from the party.

A similar fate awaited Kuvaev’s replacement, Vladimir Ulas. Completely desperate, he began to urge Gennady Andreyevich to “make way for the young and resign,” but this did not help him avoid slipping into political oblivion. Noisy and aggressive, but at the same time not very effective Rashkin for a long time, by and large, suited both Zyuganov himself and the authorities. But in 2021, that long time finally ended. Before joining the Moscow City Committee, Rashkin ruled the Saratov party organization for almost two decades. Having become a “metropolitan”, he did not forget about the Saratov wilderness and periodically spoke out with public attacks on other influential people from the region, among whom there are figures of the federal level.

But this year he committed a much more “terrible sin”: he continued to flirt with Navalny’s team, missing the moment when these political maneuvers, which were permissible in the past, ceased to be such in the eyes of the authorities. Emphasizing this circumstance, some defenders of Rashkin are trying to present him as “the victim of a gigantic political conspiracy.” However, I am sure that everything is much simpler. Or we are dealing with an extremely fortunate coincidence for some. Or, throwing stones at the “glass house” of the Saratov regional policy, Rashkin forgot that he himself is its tenant. Political Saratov is one big village. Everyone knows everything about everyone. The hunting habits of the deputy Rashkin were not a secret either. And when he lured a moose into a trap, then at the same time he himself was in a political trap.

Bottom line: the Communist Party functionary who cooperated with the Navalnists, thanks primarily to his own efforts, now looks not just stupid, but very stupid. Power wins, Zyuganov wins too. Of course, in the past, Gennady Andreevich supported Rashkin. But for Zyuganov, as I said, the primary thing in politics is his own political prosperity. “Kuvaevs, Ulases and Rashkins” are, in the eyes of the secretary general, only tools that he uses as needed and which he ruthlessly throws away when they exhaust their usefulness. Unable to catch in time the next hesitation of the “general line of the party” (in this case, I mean not only the Communist Party of the Russian Federation), Rashkin has exhausted his usefulness.

Now the situation can develop in only two scenarios. Or the deputy Rashkin will understand that the elk was not in his life in vain and will begin to repent, repent and repent again. Or there will be plenty of other Communist candidates who did not make it to the Duma, including, as they say, the former head of security Zyuganov, who would like to win his deputy mandate. The moral of this fable is this: walking through the forests of our mighty and united homeland, one should beware of moose. Sometimes, under the guise of this harmless animal, another – not at all harmless – animal with a well-developed sense of humor can be hidden.