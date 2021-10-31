The coach named the main rules of running in cold weather – RT in Russian

The head coach of the Running Community Sergey Korneev told RT about the rules for running on the street in the offseason, which will help to avoid injuries and colds.

The expert emphasized that it is not worth starting classes in cold weather for those who are new to running, or those who have had a long break in training.

“The best solution would be to start adapting your body to the onset of cold weather in early autumn. Regular outdoor exercise strengthens the immune system, which means that with the onset of cold weather your body will already be hardened and the risk of catching an infection or catching a cold will be much lower, ”explained Korneev.

He said that it is worth covering the body as much as possible, and also not forgetting about the neck buff, gloves and warm socks.

“It’s best to choose a shoe with a tread, so you will be more resistant to ice, they will give you great traction. The main rule of equipment in the cold is layering. The first layer is a breathable T-shirt or thermal underwear. The second layer is a long sleeve, and the third is a windbreaker, the thickness of which you select depending on the temperature. You wear tights or leggings according to the same principle: the warmer it is on the street – the thinner, the lower the temperature – the denser the pants, “added the interlocutor of RT.

The specialist also stated the need to do a light warm-up, but preferably in warmth, so that the muscles are “elastic and ready for the cold.”

“At the end of classes, it is better to move to a warm room as soon as possible in order to prevent hypothermia of the body and not to provoke colds. Drink vitamin complexes, eat more seasonal vegetables and fruits, exclude fast food, ”Korneev recalled.

In addition, he explained that you need to get enough sleep and spend more time with your family.

“A balanced diet, reduced stress levels and good sleep will help you stay healthy, strong and always full of enthusiasm and motivation for exercising,” concluded the trainer.

Earlier, the running community coach Pavel Kondrashev gave recommendations on how to prepare for the marathon.