The consequences of a powerful solar flare filmed from space

A powerful flare occurred on the Sun. Earth changes have already begun
The consequences of a powerful solar flare were removed from space – Russia news today
A powerful flare occurred on the Sun. Earth changes have already begun
Astronaut of the European Space Agency, Thomas Pesce, posted on his Twitter account photos of the aurora, which became visible thanks to the unusual
MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Astronaut of the European Space Agency Thomas Pesce posted on Twitter the photos of the aurora, which became visible thanks to an unusual solar flare. “The return of the aurora borealis! Our orbits and solar wind allowed us to observe them again, no one will be disappointed” he is in post with personnel. Astronaut is currently on the ISS. Space flight Peske started on April 23 this year. It was delivered to the station by the reusable spacecraft SpaceX Crew-2. On the evening of October 28, a powerful X-class flare occurred on the Sun. It caused a magnetic storm. … For example, on the territory of Russia in the coming days they will be observed at latitudes up to 55-60 degrees, that is, up to Moscow.
