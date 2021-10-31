The Eternals 2021: What You Need To Know About The Movie | Vogue Ukraine

The trailer for The Eternals, a spectacular blockbuster about Marvel superheroes, has garnered 17 million views on YouTube. A star-studded cast with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Keith Harrington makes this film one of the most anticipated summer premieres.

Plot

The Eternals are a group of superheroes that first appeared in Marvel comics in the 1970s. They are immortals living on Earth for 35,000 years. In the film, we will see how the immortals will reunite to protect humanity from their evil fellow Deviants. Work on the tape began back in 2018, with a budget of $ 200 million.

Who is in the director’s chair

Chloe Zhao, an American director of Chinese descent who has never worked in the genre of superhero cinema, but conquered the studio with her view of the franchise, was chosen among many candidates for the role of director. This year, Chloe Zhao won an Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director for Land of the Nomads, making her the second female director in history to receive the award. Today Chloe Zhao is considered one of the most interesting female directors of our time and the entire cinematic world is watching her very closely.

Cast

Traditionally, superhero cinema brings together the best of the best actors – capable of not only grabbing media attention and raising the box office, but also turning Marvel comics into a fun and meaningful show. So, the main character Ikaris – the leader of the Eternals, who can fly, project rays of cosmic energy from his eyes and has superhuman strength, will be played by Richard Madden, whom we love primarily due to his role as Rob Stark in Game of Thrones. Robb Stark was the king of the North for a while, but Madden’s new character can fly and levitate.

Salma Hayek takes on the role of Ajak. The character was originally male, but not in 2021. “I am so excited to join the Marvel family as Ajak, the mother of all Eternals. He used to be the father of all Eternals, but girls … this is our time, “she wrote on Instagram. Like Ikaris, she can also fly and teleport.

Angelina Jolie will play Tena, a fierce warrior who can create any weapon from cosmic energy. Among her superpowers are speed, strength and ability to fly.

In the key female role – Gemma Chan. Chan has already starred in Captain Marvel, so she’s no stranger to the superhero franchise. She got the role of Sersi – this is a superheroine who can manipulate energy, and at the same time quite happily lives among people, on earth, in New York.

Kit Harington, star of Game of Thrones, will also appear in The Eternals. He plays the human warrior Dane Whitman. In ordinary life, he is a physicist, but he has an alter ego – the Black Knight.

Trailer

Of all the upcoming Marvel Studios films, The Eternals is the most mysterious and highly anticipated. The question that worries all fans is how will independent filmmaker Chloe Zhao integrate her unique cinematic look into the Marvel Universe? It’s a little easier to answer after watching the trailer. From the first frame, it is clear that this is Zhao’s film: the trailer is meditative, aesthetic, there are almost no combat scenes for which the Marvel universe is so famous. However, the trailer is spectacular – just not in the sense that fans of the universe are used to. We will see very soon what “The Eternals” will be – the tape will be released worldwide on November 5.