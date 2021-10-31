https://ria.ru/20211031/metro-1757116027.html

The father of the child, abandoned in the Moscow metro, was found drunk

The father of the child, abandoned in the Moscow metro, was found drunk – Russia news today

The father of the child, abandoned in the Moscow metro, was found drunk

The father of the child found in the Moscow metro was found and taken to the police, law enforcement agencies are looking for the minor’s mother, RIA Novosti reported in … RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

2021-10-31T19: 33

2021-10-31T19: 33

2021-10-31T19: 53

incidents

Moscow

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/19/1756151202_0:321:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86dac52d6faed8070360d2728ba4d2a9.jpg

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The father of the child found in the Moscow metro was found and taken to the police, law enforcement agencies are looking for the minor’s mother, RIA Novosti was told by the press service of the Moscow Interior Ministry. unaccompanied by adults. Presumably, a man with a child entered the Strogino metro station. “By the measures taken, the police department of the Moscow metro established the location of the alleged father of the child. He is in the police department in a state of alcoholic intoxication. Administrative materials will be drawn up on the fact,” the source said. According to him, the police are now looking for the mother of the child. As a source in law enforcement told RIA Novosti, employees of the juvenile affairs department and doctors are now working with the child. If the boy’s mother is also intoxicated, the child will be sent to the hospital.

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/19/1756151202_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_343a3336b131c8f1524a440e2546e0db.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, moscow, russia