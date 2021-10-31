https://ria.ru/20211031/metro-1757116027.html
The father of the child, abandoned in the Moscow metro, was found drunk
The father of the child, abandoned in the Moscow metro, was found drunk
The father of the child, abandoned in the Moscow metro, was found drunk
The father of the child found in the Moscow metro was found and taken to the police, law enforcement agencies are looking for the minor's mother, RIA Novosti reported
MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The father of the child found in the Moscow metro was found and taken to the police, law enforcement agencies are looking for the minor’s mother, RIA Novosti was told by the press service of the Moscow Interior Ministry. unaccompanied by adults. Presumably, a man with a child entered the Strogino metro station. “By the measures taken, the police department of the Moscow metro established the location of the alleged father of the child. He is in the police department in a state of alcoholic intoxication. Administrative materials will be drawn up on the fact,” the source said. According to him, the police are now looking for the mother of the child. As a source in law enforcement told RIA Novosti, employees of the juvenile affairs department and doctors are now working with the child. If the boy’s mother is also intoxicated, the child will be sent to the hospital.
Earlier, the press service of the Moscow prosecutor’s office reported that the department had begun an inspection in connection with the discovery of a young boy unaccompanied by adults in a metro car. Presumably, a man with a child entered the Strogino metro station.
“By the measures taken, the employees of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Moscow metro established the location of the alleged father of the child. He is in the police department in a state of alcoholic intoxication. Administrative materials will be drawn up on the fact,” the source said.
According to him, the police are now looking for the mother of the child.
As a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti, employees of the juvenile affairs department and doctors are now working with the child. If the boy’s mother is also intoxicated, the child will be sent to the hospital.