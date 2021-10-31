https://ria.ru/20211031/sobor-1757119513.html

The girl who took a candid photo at St. Isaac’s Cathedral repented

S.-PETERSBURG, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The Oktyabrsky District Court of St. Petersburg did not impose a ban on certain actions to Irina Volkova, who was photographed in her underwear against the background of St. Isaac’s Cathedral, the united press service of the city courts said. The investigation requested such a measure of restraint, but the court considered its arguments “presumptive”. The press service added that the girl pleaded guilty and repented. Volkova made candid photos and videos in the summer of 2020 and posted them on social networks. The case was opened under the article “Insulting the feelings of believers.”

