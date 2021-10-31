The huntsman told the details of the detection of a killed moose cow in the Saratov region

The huntsman, who found the killed moose in the car, in which, according to some information, the deputy Valery Rashkin was, spoke about how a bullet and a cartridge case were found at the scene.

According to an employee of the hunting supervision, a cartridge case “belonging to the weapon that was in Rashkin’s possession” was found on the spot.

“By the way, the weapon was also found in the ditch. It was hidden … When inspecting the place where the skin was cut, it was clearly evident that the animal had been shot from a rifled weapon, ”he said.

According to him, the bullet “pierced” the animal through and through and “stuck” into the tree.

“In this direction we took a straight line from the location of the cartridge case to the place of cutting, and in those aspens they found a bullet,” the huntsman noted.

He also said that the moose cow was about 2.5 years old, “in the spring it would have already brought offspring.”

“If she had brought it this year, in the spring, in 4-5 years it would have already been a herd. That is six or seven goals. Now they have simply taken it out of nature – that’s all. Therefore, the number of ungulates in many regions is sharply decreasing in our country, ”added an employee of the hunting supervision.

In addition, the interlocutor doubted that the men found at the place of illegal hunting could “go out into the woods for a walk.”

“The weather was very bad that night: it was snowing, it was raining, windy, foggy, visibility was poor. They usually don’t walk in such weather, ”he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that a criminal case was opened in the Saratov region on illegal hunting after the carcass of an elk, an ax and two knives were found in a man’s car. The police found a carbine at the scene of the incident, as well as a weapon permit and a hunting ticket in the name of Valery Rashkin.

Before that, the Committee for Hunting and Fisheries of the Saratov Region filed a complaint with the police against Valery Rashkin, a member of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, on suspicion of illegal hunting.