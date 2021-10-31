the image of Lopez with a breathtaking cut delighted the stylist

Stylist Olga Chugaeva was delighted with the new dizzying image of Jennifer Lopez. The other day, the singer took part in a provocative photo shoot, where she appeared in a set of bras and an elongated skirt with a dizzying slit. Until recently, it seemed that next to Affleck, the singer settled down a little, however, in fact, it turned out that J.Lo just changed course a little.

“In her relationship with Ben, she didn’t dress more modestly. I would say her everyday looks have become more sophisticated, sophisticated and elegant. Jennifer is still a diva on the red carpets! This photo shows a very relevant image in the spirit of new sexuality. Anyone can repeat this and others from J. Lo, ”Chugaeva noted.

The expert also stressed that even age cannot stop a woman if she wants to look younger.

“As far as age is concerned, today in the fashion world there is no such concept as“ age fashion ”. We don’t talk about age at all. If you look great, you are in a great mood, then who cares about your passport numbers? Today the new fifty is to look and feel thirty, ”Olga shared her latest trends.

