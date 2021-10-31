The leaders of the G20 countries agree to introduce a single tax for large corporations

The minimum income tax for large businesses will be at least 15%. The agreement was approved by the leaders of all G20 countries. The document, as noted, will create a “more stable and fair international tax system” in the world. The new rules are expected to take effect by 2023. Bloomberg writes that the agreement has two objectives. First, to limit the ability of large companies to pay less taxes by registering in so-called offshore zones, that is, countries with a special preferential regime. And also, to force multinational corporations to pay taxes wherever they do business. The G20 leaders also agreed on a climate statement. Global warming is planned to be contained at the level of one and a half degrees. According to UN experts, with such an increase in temperature, it is possible to avoid a sharp acceleration of extreme climatic events. At the same time, the summit participants could not agree on the timing of the refusal of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

The leaders of the G20 countries also agreed that by the end of the year they will stop international government funding for foreign coal-fired power plants.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country’s climate is warming faster than the world average. Addressing the participants of the G20 summit in Rome, he said that over ten years the average temperature in Russia has risen by half a degree. According to Putin, to solve the problem of global warming, simply reducing emissions is not enough – it is necessary to increase the absorption of greenhouse gases. Putin also said that Russia’s carbon neutrality should be achieved by 2060. Putin called for an international rating of environmental projects in terms of the degree to which they reduce greenhouse gases for every dollar invested.

The statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia as one of the leaders of global decarbonization is not supported by a sufficient amount of data. This opinion was expressed by Ivan Blokov, Director for Programs, Research and Expertise of the Russian branch of Greenpeace, on the air of the Echo of Moscow radio station. “It is difficult to assess whether Russia is among the leading countries, because some of the elements that we normally do not take into account in our reports to the IPCC are forest and natural fires that occur in crazy areas in our country,” he explained. According to the expert, “the emissions from these fires are comparable to those from all air transport in the world.” In addition, Blokov drew attention to the fact that in Russia “there are certain difficulties with the assessment of methane emissions, which is a serious greenhouse gas.” “Studies that have been carried out in different years show figures that differ at times,” he said. As for Putin’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality in the country by 2060, as I. Blokov noted, “it is difficult to assess what will happen in 40 years”. “It is completely unclear who will control what was promised in 40 years. For example, less than 40 years have passed since 1991, and then there were a lot of promises that were given, including by different presidents. And what, now someone remembers them? Or have they been fulfilled? Therefore, this is also wrong. It would be reasonable to make assessments and make forecasts for the next 3, 5, 7 years – what can be really controlled and what can be really influenced, ”the expert concluded.