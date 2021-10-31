https://ria.ru/20211031/kanatka-1757110009.html
The media reported about the emergency on the cable car in the Czech Republic
The media reported about an emergency on a cable car in the Czech Republic – Russia news today
The media reported about the emergency on the cable car in the Czech Republic
In the area of Mount Jested in the north-west of the Czech Republic, the cabin of the aerial cable car broke off, there was one person in it, a guide who died on the spot, … RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021
2021-10-31T18: 31
2021-10-31T18: 31
2021-10-31T18: 31
Czech
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/104941/82/1049418279_0-0:2000:1126_1920x0_80_0_0_f0259ec41927428cbdac23c24cc8bd83.jpg
PRAGUE, October 31 – RIA Novosti. In the region of Mount Jested in the north-west of the Czech Republic, the cabin of the cable car broke off, there was one person in it, the guide who died on the spot, the passengers from the parallel cabin were safely evacuated to the ground station with the help of firefighters, none of them was injured, Czechskoye reported. TV. This cable car leading to Mount Jested, which is 1012 meters above sea level, is the oldest in the Czech Republic, it has been in operation since 1933. This is the first time that a cab accident has occurred here. In 2020, 211 thousand people used this road to climb Jested. Two years ago, the electrical equipment on the cable car was reconstructed and the police, together with firefighters and representatives of the mountain rescue service, began to investigate the causes of the accident.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210203/kavaleze-1595697064.html
Czech
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/104941/82/1049418279_0-0:2000:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_be65d7dbd31d495a55c56407d863adc2.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Czech
The media reported about the emergency on the cable car in the Czech Republic