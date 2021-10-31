The Ministry of Education explained the closure of admission to colleges for 43 specialties :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Evgeny Leonov / TASS



The Ministry of Education proposes to stop recruiting students for training in colleges in 43 specialties due to the irrelevance of these professions, said Viktor Neumyvakin, director of the Department of State Policy in the Field of Secondary Professional Education of the Ministry of Education. His words are quoted on the website of the department.

The official pointed out that over the past two years, about 100 specialties were removed from the list of training programs, which were recognized as irrelevant for the modern labor market. “The world of competences is changing <...> There is no demand for them either from the labor market or from applicants for a long time, employers do not expect such specialists of a narrow profile to be employed,” he said.

The ministry includes knowledge and skills from the removed specialties in broader and more relevant training programs, or translates them into a list of short vocational training programs that can be completed within the framework of secondary vocational education, assured Neumyvakin. For example, the official continued, the hairdresser’s profession will be studied by students of the Beauty Industry Technologies direction.

This is a document that the ministry published the day before, October 30. In it, the department stopped recruiting new students for 43 specialties, including a furrier, an embroiderer, a shoe collector, a hairdresser, a city electric transport driver, a draftsman-designer, a gas equipment maintenance and repair mechanic, a ship’s cook, a bank controller, an advertising agent, tunneller, electrician-schematic engineer and world art culture. As follows from the document, training in these specialties will end on December 31.