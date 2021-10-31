The Ministry of Education explained the decision to stop admission to colleges in 43 professions

The Ministry of Education explained the decision to stop accepting college applicants in 43 professions by changes in the labor market, where many specialties are no longer relevant. At the same time, the ministry stressed that some professions, such as a hairdresser, will not disappear from educational programs, but will move to broader modern training programs, such as “Technologies of the Beauty Industry”.

The director of the Department of State Policy in the Field of Secondary Professional Education of the Ministry, Viktor Neumyvakin, spoke about this.

“The world of competencies is changing. Over the past two years, about 100 professions and specialties that are irrelevant in the framework of today’s realities have left the list. For a long time there has been no demand for them either from the labor market or from applicants, employers do not expect such specialists of a narrow profile to have such specialists, ”he said.

The official added that the knowledge and skills that were embedded in the programs do not disappear, but are included either as separate blocks in broader modern training programs or are transferred to the list of short vocational training programs.

“Thus, our Russian training system at the middle level maintains its relevance to the market demands as much as possible, increases students’ opportunities to get a job and find a job and provides the most modern training,” he summed up.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education of Russia proposed to refuse admission to colleges and technical schools in 43 professions.

Among the professions indicated by the ministry were a gas equipment maintenance and repair mechanic, a drifter, a concrete product manufacturer, an advertising agent, a bank controller and an aircraft electrician.