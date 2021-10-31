The Ministry of Education told what it means to close admission to colleges in 43 professions – Society

MOSCOW, October 31. / TASS /. The closure of admission to colleges and technical schools in Russia in 43 professions implies the redistribution of competencies to other vocational training programs, the press service of the Ministry of Education said on Sunday.

“The knowledge and skills that were embedded in these programs do not disappear, but are included either as separate blocks in broader modern training programs, or are included in the list of short vocational training programs that can be mastered within the framework of SVE (secondary vocational education) programs. – approx. TASS) “, – said the press service of the ministry with reference to the director of the department of state policy in the field of secondary vocational education of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation Viktor Neumyvakin.

Earlier, an order was published on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts, according to which it is planned to stop admission to colleges in 43 professions from December 31, 2021.

In particular, admission can be stopped for such professions as advertising agent, bank controller, nursing nurse, ship chef, hairdresser, ship’s flight attendant, knitting and sewing equipment operator, embroiderer, shoe collector, city electric vehicle driver, and so on. …

According to Neumyvakin, over the past two years, about 100 professions and specialties that are “not relevant in the framework of today’s realities” have left the list of training programs. “For a long time there has been no demand for them either from the labor market or from applicants, employers do not expect such specialists of a narrow profile for them,” he said. For example, the profession of a hairdresser will be taught within the framework of the specialty “Technologies of the Beauty Industry”, the Ministry of Education explained.