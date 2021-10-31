The Ministry of Education told why they closed admission to colleges in 43 professions

The termination of admission to Russian colleges and technical schools in 43 specialties provides for the redistribution of special competencies into other vocational training programs. This was announced on Sunday, October 31, at the press service of the department.

“The world of competencies is changing. Over the past two years, about 100 professions and specialties that are irrelevant in the framework of today’s realities have left the list. For a long time there has been no demand for them either from the labor market or from applicants, employers do not expect such specialists of a narrow profile to have such specialists, ”said Minister of Education Viktor Neumyvakin.

The head of the department of state policy noted that all the knowledge included in these programs will not be lost, but will be included in modern methods in the form of separate blocks or will be included in the list of short vocational training programs. “Thus, our Russian training system at the middle level maintains its relevance to the market demands as much as possible, increases the chances of students to get a job and provides the most up-to-date training,” he summed up.