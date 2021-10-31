The operational headquarters announced the statistics on the incidence of a new coronavirus infection in Russia as of October 31

Over the past day in Russia, confirmed cases of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) – 40,993 in 85 regions, including actively identified 3,622 (8.8%) without clinical manifestations.

Subjects with the lowest daily growth rates:

1. Republic of Kalmykia 0.17%

2. Kamchatka Territory 0.21%

3. Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, Republic of Tyva 0.26%

In the Russian Federation, on an accrual basis, 8 513 790 cases (+ 0.48%) coronavirus infection in 85 regions.

Over the past day, 27 115 people were discharged after recovery:

Moscow – 5050

Moscow region – 2574

Saint Petersburg – 1884

Republic of Crimea – 906

Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) – 905

Samara region – 795

Republic of Bashkortostan – 669

Nizhny Novgorod region – 647

Rostov region – 595

Krasnoyarsk Territory – 566

Ulyanovsk region – 520

Sverdlovsk region – 491

Perm Territory – 433

Saratov region – 402

Omsk region – 398

Arkhangelsk region – 393

Lipetsk region – 383

Bryansk region – 378

Astrakhan region – 374

Tver region – 358

Leningrad region – 329

Primorsky Territory – 328

Udmurt Republic – 320

Pskov region – 305

Kaliningrad region – 301

Stavropol Territory – 299

Khabarovsk Territory – 292

Orenburg region – 287

Republic of Karelia – 283

Kemerovo region – 241

Tula region – 235

Trans-Baikal Territory – 221

Murmansk region – 215

Republic of Chuvashia – 215

Volgograd region – 206

Sevastopol – 202

Chelyabinsk region – 199

Vologda region – 180

Kursk region – 177

Voronezh region – 163

Irkutsk region – 154

Smolensk region – 153

Republic of Buryatia – 153

Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 152

Republic of Dagestan – 147

Kirov region – 147

Altai Territory – 147

Komi Republic – 142

Tambov region – 140

Republic of Mordovia – 120

Kostroma region – 115

Tyumen region – 113

Amur Region – 107

Novgorod region – 105

Kaluga region – 103

Yaroslavl region – 98

Kabardino-Balkar Republic – 97

Ivanovo region – 84

Chechen Republic – 84

Republic of Ingushetia – 73

Republic of Tatarstan – 70

Sakhalin Region – 62

Karachay-Cherkess Republic – 61

Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District – 61

Vladimir region – 55

Tuva Republic – 54

Krasnodar Territory – 53

Oryol region – 51

Republic of Kalmykia – 51

Novosibirsk region – 49

Jewish Autonomous Region – 49

Belgorod region – 48

Tomsk region – 47

Kurgan region – 45

Republic of Adygea – 35

Republic of North Ossetia – Alania – 33

Penza region – 29

Kamchatka Territory – 25

Ryazan region – 19

Magadan region – 19

Chukotka Autonomous District – 16

Republic of Mari El – 15

Altai Republic – 10

Republic of Khakassia – 5

For the entire period discharged after recovery in Russia – 7 358 539

Over the past 24 hours, 1,158 deaths have been confirmed:

Moscow – 94

Saint Petersburg – 82

Moscow region – 43

Krasnodar Territory – 41

Nizhny Novgorod region – 41

Stavropol Territory – 36

Republic of Bashkortostan – 35

Rostov region – 33

Perm Territory – 33

Sverdlovsk region – 31

Penza region – 28

Samara region – 28

Saratov region – 28

Chelyabinsk region – 28

Krasnoyarsk Territory – 28

Irkutsk region – 28

Altai Territory – 26

Volgograd region – 25

Ulyanovsk region – 24

Udmurt Republic – 23

Voronezh region – 22

Republic of Chuvashia – 20

Orenburg region – 20

Tula region – 17

Bryansk region – 16

Republic of Crimea – 15

Lipetsk region – 14

Novosibirsk region – 14

Ryazan region – 13

Sevastopol – 12

Astrakhan region – 11

Tyumen region – 11

Republic of Tatarstan – 10

Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 10

Omsk region – 10

Vologda region – 9

Murmansk region – 9

Vladimir region – 8

Tambov region – 8

Novgorod region – 8

Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) – 8

Ivanovo region – 7

Oryol region – 7

Smolensk region – 7

Komi Republic – 7

Kaliningrad region – 7

Chechen Republic – 7

Kursk region – 6

Yaroslavl region – 6

Republic of Adygea – 6

Republic of Dagestan – 6

Kabardino-Balkar Republic – 6

Republic of Mordovia – 6

Kemerovo region – 6

Trans-Baikal Territory – 6

Belgorod region – 5

Tver region – 5

Kaluga region – 4

Kostroma region – 4

Arkhangelsk region – 4

Leningrad region – 4

Republic of Buryatia – 4

Khabarovsk Territory – 4

Republic of Kalmykia – 3

Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 3

Republic of Khakassia – 3

Tomsk region – 3

Kamchatka Territory – 3

Primorsky Territory – 3

Republic of Karelia – 2

Karachay-Cherkess Republic – 2

Republic of North Ossetia – Alania – 2

Republic of Mari El – 2

Kirov region – 2

Kurgan region – 2

Altai Republic – 2

Jewish Autonomous Region – 1

Chukotka Autonomous District – 1

Over the entire period, 238,538 people died in Russia.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, over the entire period 209.1 million laboratory tests for a new type of coronavirus infection, including 689 thous. – for the last day. They remain under medical supervision 1 million 981 thousand 163 people.