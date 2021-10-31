The operational headquarters announced the statistics on the incidence of a new coronavirus infection in Russia as of October 31

Over the past day in Russia, confirmed cases of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) – 40,993 in 85 regions, including actively identified 3,622 (8.8%) without clinical manifestations.
Subjects with the lowest daily growth rates:
1. Republic of Kalmykia 0.17%
2. Kamchatka Territory 0.21%
3. Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, Republic of Tyva 0.26%
In the Russian Federation, on an accrual basis, 8 513 790 cases (+ 0.48%) coronavirus infection in 85 regions.
Over the past day, 27 115 people were discharged after recovery:
Moscow – 5050
Moscow region – 2574
Saint Petersburg – 1884
Republic of Crimea – 906
Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) – 905
Samara region – 795
Republic of Bashkortostan – 669
Nizhny Novgorod region – 647
Rostov region – 595
Krasnoyarsk Territory – 566
Ulyanovsk region – 520
Sverdlovsk region – 491
Perm Territory – 433
Saratov region – 402
Omsk region – 398
Arkhangelsk region – 393
Lipetsk region – 383
Bryansk region – 378
Astrakhan region – 374
Tver region – 358
Leningrad region – 329
Primorsky Territory – 328
Udmurt Republic – 320
Pskov region – 305
Kaliningrad region – 301
Stavropol Territory – 299
Khabarovsk Territory – 292
Orenburg region – 287
Republic of Karelia – 283
Kemerovo region – 241
Tula region – 235
Trans-Baikal Territory – 221
Murmansk region – 215
Republic of Chuvashia – 215
Volgograd region – 206
Sevastopol – 202
Chelyabinsk region – 199
Vologda region – 180
Kursk region – 177
Voronezh region – 163
Irkutsk region – 154
Smolensk region – 153
Republic of Buryatia – 153
Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 152
Republic of Dagestan – 147
Kirov region – 147
Altai Territory – 147
Komi Republic – 142
Tambov region – 140
Republic of Mordovia – 120
Kostroma region – 115
Tyumen region – 113
Amur Region – 107
Novgorod region – 105
Kaluga region – 103
Yaroslavl region – 98
Kabardino-Balkar Republic – 97
Ivanovo region – 84
Chechen Republic – 84
Republic of Ingushetia – 73
Republic of Tatarstan – 70
Sakhalin Region – 62
Karachay-Cherkess Republic – 61
Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District – 61
Vladimir region – 55
Tuva Republic – 54
Krasnodar Territory – 53
Oryol region – 51
Republic of Kalmykia – 51
Novosibirsk region – 49
Jewish Autonomous Region – 49
Belgorod region – 48
Tomsk region – 47
Kurgan region – 45
Republic of Adygea – 35
Republic of North Ossetia – Alania – 33
Penza region – 29
Kamchatka Territory – 25
Ryazan region – 19
Magadan region – 19
Chukotka Autonomous District – 16
Republic of Mari El – 15
Altai Republic – 10
Republic of Khakassia – 5
For the entire period discharged after recovery in Russia – 7 358 539
Over the past 24 hours, 1,158 deaths have been confirmed:
Moscow – 94
Saint Petersburg – 82
Moscow region – 43
Krasnodar Territory – 41
Nizhny Novgorod region – 41
Stavropol Territory – 36
Republic of Bashkortostan – 35
Rostov region – 33
Perm Territory – 33
Sverdlovsk region – 31
Penza region – 28
Samara region – 28
Saratov region – 28
Chelyabinsk region – 28
Krasnoyarsk Territory – 28
Irkutsk region – 28
Altai Territory – 26
Volgograd region – 25
Ulyanovsk region – 24
Udmurt Republic – 23
Voronezh region – 22
Republic of Chuvashia – 20
Orenburg region – 20
Tula region – 17
Bryansk region – 16
Republic of Crimea – 15
Lipetsk region – 14
Novosibirsk region – 14
Ryazan region – 13
Sevastopol – 12
Astrakhan region – 11
Tyumen region – 11
Republic of Tatarstan – 10
Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 10
Omsk region – 10
Vologda region – 9
Murmansk region – 9
Vladimir region – 8
Tambov region – 8
Novgorod region – 8
Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) – 8
Ivanovo region – 7
Oryol region – 7
Smolensk region – 7
Komi Republic – 7
Kaliningrad region – 7
Chechen Republic – 7
Kursk region – 6
Yaroslavl region – 6
Republic of Adygea – 6
Republic of Dagestan – 6
Kabardino-Balkar Republic – 6
Republic of Mordovia – 6
Kemerovo region – 6
Trans-Baikal Territory – 6
Belgorod region – 5
Tver region – 5
Kaluga region – 4
Kostroma region – 4
Arkhangelsk region – 4
Leningrad region – 4
Republic of Buryatia – 4
Khabarovsk Territory – 4
Republic of Kalmykia – 3
Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 3
Republic of Khakassia – 3
Tomsk region – 3
Kamchatka Territory – 3
Primorsky Territory – 3
Republic of Karelia – 2
Karachay-Cherkess Republic – 2
Republic of North Ossetia – Alania – 2
Republic of Mari El – 2
Kirov region – 2
Kurgan region – 2
Altai Republic – 2
Jewish Autonomous Region – 1
Chukotka Autonomous District – 1
Over the entire period, 238,538 people died in Russia.
According to Rospotrebnadzor, over the entire period 209.1 million laboratory tests for a new type of coronavirus infection, including 689 thous. – for the last day. They remain under medical supervision 1 million 981 thousand 163 people.