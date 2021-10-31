The Pentagon said they are monitoring the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border

The Pentagon said that they continue to monitor the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, but “they cannot report anything further.” This was told by the official representative of the US Department of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anton Semelroth.

“We continue to monitor the situation in the region, but so far we can not report anything further,” he told TASS, responding to a request for comment on an article by the American newspaper The Washington Post, which says that “officials in the US and European countries are expressing concern.” due to the alleged movement of Russian forces.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated, Moscow is free to move the Russian armed forces around the country at its discretion.

Moscow also recalled that Russia has the right to conduct planned exercises on its sovereign territory.

At the same time, on October 31, the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic announced the appearance of heavy weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the railway station controlled by Kiev Rubezhny in Donbass.

Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s plenipotentiary in the contact group for resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine, noted that Kiev is trying to provoke Donbass to resume hostilities.