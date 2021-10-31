The pilot amazed with his accuracy – Newspaper Kommersant No. 199 (7161) from 01.11.2021

As it became known to Kommersant, an unusual criminal case about the combat defeat of a Su-30 fighter by “friendly” fire during an exercise was transferred to the court. The crew of the shot down “drying” managed to eject, but the military pilot Vasily Savelyev, who was firing at it from a 30-millimeter cannon, according to the investigation, should bear criminal and material responsibility for the crashed plane worth more than a billion rubles. However, the court may disagree with the qualification of the pilot’s actions.

The Main Military Investigation Directorate (GVSU) of the TFR dealt with the incident that occurred in the 790th Fighter Order of Kutuzov Aviation Regiment, stationed at the Khotilovo airbase in the Tver region, for just over a year. According to the results of the investigation, the “friendly” attack of the Su-30M2 fighter was qualified as “violation of the rules of flights or preparation for them or other rules for the operation of military aircraft”, and the accused under the relevant Art. 351 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation became the shooter himself – 34-year-old commander of the Su-35S flight, Major Vasily Savelyev.

The materials of the completed criminal case were approved by the Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office (GVP) and transferred to the Tver Garrison Court on October 21, but the date for the start of the process has not yet been set, since the materials are being studied by the judge. The latter can still return them to the GVP in order to eliminate violations that “impede the issuance of a legal and fair court decision.” Doubts, including those of the defense, have arisen before in connection with the charge brought against the pilot. Criminal cases under Art. 351 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provides for up to seven years in prison, are usually instituted after aircraft accidents, and incidents related to shooting fall under the lighter Art. 347 or art. 349 (destruction or damage to military property by negligence, as well as violation of the rules for handling weapons, resulting in the destruction of military equipment) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The incident in question took place on September 22 last year in the sky over the territory of the Bologovsky district of the Tver region. On this day, a link of fighters from two Su-35S and Su-30M2 “twin” practiced the so-called conditional air battles with a maneuverable air target at medium and high altitudes.

Both “thirty-fives” acted in the role of “targets” alternately, and when they began to conditionally attack the “thirtieth”, one of the pursuing pilots unexpectedly fired a short burst of 30-mm automatic cannon GSH-30-1 at the “spark”.

Five shells pierced the right wing of the Su-30, damaging the aircraft’s hydraulic system, as a result of which the aircraft lost control and both of its pilots had to urgently eject. At the same time, the fighter itself, which was later estimated by an expert examination at 1 billion 143 million rubles, crashed in the forest.

The GVSU ICR blamed the accident on the 1st class pilot Savelyev, who fired real shells at the twin instead of simulating the attack, the so-called photographic shooting with fixing the results through a permanently operating video recorder installed on board the Su-35. The problem turned out to be that combat firing from a cannon and its photo imitation on a fighter is activated by the pilot using the same key labeled “BK”, and by pressing it, the attacker essentially does not know what exactly he will do: shoot the target or destroy it.

When a fighter is on combat duty, the cannon works only to kill, and in order to exclude “friendly” fire during training, the pilot must prepare the aircraft for them in advance. He needs to turn off the “Main” toggle switch, which supplies voltage to the electrical circuit for dropping bombs, launching missiles and firing a cannon. »Into the exercise partner will be safe. Major Savelyev, according to the findings of the GVSU, did not fulfill these requirements, thus grossly violating the regulatory documents for the operation of the Su-35 and its combat use.

At the same time, the pilot himself and his defense did not agree with the accusation, arguing that the listed measures are only safety measures, while the main preparation of the combat vehicle for the exercises is carried out on the ground by weapons specialists and technical personnel. They, for example, remove bombs and missiles from a fighter. The shells for the cannon usually remain to ensure that the vehicle is quickly put on alert, but the end of the tape is removed from the GSh-30-1 breech, and the gun itself is de-energized by mechanically opening its electrical contactor.

According to the accused, neither the regiment’s armament officers, nor the aircraft technician who was preparing the Su-35 for a training battle on September 22, 2020, informed him that the gun remained on alert; this was not reflected in the training log for the aircraft.

The pilot thus relied on the integrity of the ground specialists. According to representatives of Major Savelyev, he did not complete his part of the preparatory operations, trying to bring the training as close as possible to real combat conditions, when the pilot does not have time to test the air cannon and check the position of the main toggle switch.

It is worth noting that the accused Vasily Savelyev succeeded not only in combat training, but also has some experience of participating in litigation. Two years ago, in the same Tver garrison military court, he successfully acted as a plaintiff in his dispute with the financial support department of the Ministry of Defense in the Tver region, which for some unknown reason deprived the pilot of travel. In the spring of 2019, the pilot Savelyev, on the instructions of the management, drove the Su-35 from Hotilovo to Karelia, and returned to the unit by rail, having paid 2098 rubles for the ticket, which he was never reimbursed. As a result of the proceedings, the court ordered the military department to pay the officer the amount spent in full, and even compensate for the legal costs incurred by him in the amount of 300 rubles. Thus, it can be assumed that the dispute for 1 billion 143 million rubles, which the prosecution will most likely try to get from the major for the crashed fighter, will become difficult for the military prosecutor’s office.

Sergey Mashkin