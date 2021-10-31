The political strategist predicted the departure of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation from politics after the Rashkin case

Valery Rashkin was detained due to illegal hunting

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation will leave the political scene for the next elections after the arrest of the State Duma deputy from the Communist Party Valery Rashkin. This opinion was expressed by the political strategist Stanislav Belkovsky.

“By the next electoral cycle, of course, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation must leave the Russian political scene. This means the end of the era in which the Russian opposition policy is created and shaped by people who absolutely do not want either power or change, but who live under the slogan “We will definitely come to power if it orders us a pass,” Stanislav Belkovsky said on the air of the radio Echo of Moscow.

According to Belkovsky, the radical wing of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation will be defeated if Rashkin is not deprived of his mandate. The political strategist believes that the deputy can be expelled from the State Duma by the constitutional majority of United Russia, but this will not be done, because Rashkina will “neutralize” the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. “Whatever the meaningful protest potential of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. It finally turns into a tactical and technical appendage of the Kremlin, it has always existed, but in general, there were still some living energies in it. Rashkin was one of the personifications of these energies. This will not happen anymore, ”the political strategist believes.

Rashkin was detained in the forest of the Saratov region with a carcass of an elk on suspicion of illegal hunting. A criminal case was opened against the politician, they report “ Nevsky news “. Rashkin said that he found the carcass of an animal in the forest, and then butchered the meat himself. Knives were found in his car.