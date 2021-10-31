The ruling party won in all major cities of Georgia :: Politics :: RBC

What is the conclusion made by the authorities and the opposition

Georgia has been in a political crisis for over a year. The results of last year’s parliamentary elections were not recognized by any opposition party, and the elected deputies boycott the meetings. To find a way out of the political impasse, the head of the European Council Charles Michel had to intervene in the situation. In April, the ruling Georgian Dream and the opposition reached an agreement under which the ruling party, if it wins less than 43% of the vote in local elections, promised to re-elect parliament in 2022.

“The next elections in Georgia will be held in 2024,” said Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the Georgian Dream, after the results of the second round became known. “They [оппозиция] they announced to us the so-called referendum, in which we won and received 47%, then the second round of the so-called referendum, in which we received much more, probably 55%. They lost everything in both the first and second rounds of the referendum, ”he said. “Georgian Dream” began celebrating its victory just a minute after the polling stations were closed – a stage had been erected in advance at the party headquarters in the city center, and several hundred of its supporters gathered there.

The opposition did not recognize the results of the vote. Melia called on UNM supporters to gather at 19:00 (18:00 Moscow time) to gather on Rustaveli Avenue, the central one in the capital. “Our struggle will be uncompromising,” he promised before, adding that “the elections in Georgia have lost all meaning.”

How the Saakashvili factor worked

On the side of the “Georgian Dream” administrative resource, there were reports of fraud, although it is impossible to say how much they influenced the outcome of the vote, the UNM failed to mobilize a neutral electorate – the turnout figures show this, the Georgian political analyst Tornike Sharashenidze lists the factors of the defeat of the ex-president’s party. The return of Mikheil Saakashvili did not help the UNM win the elections, and the authorities would not have allowed it anyway, but a lot still depends on the ex-president, political analyst Gela Vasadze is sure. If the ex-president had not arrived, the UNM would have simply been preparing for the parliamentary elections in 2024, but he “turned the table,” the expert continues. At the same time, according to him, not everyone who opposes the “Georgian Dream” would like to see Saakashvili return to power. He estimates the number of real “fans of the president” at 10% of the population. Saakashvili himself has already stated from the conclusion that he does not want any position and only wants to serve Georgia.

Saakashvili, who served as president of Georgia from 2004 to 2013, returned to the country on the eve of the first round of elections. For the past eight years, he has lived abroad, since several criminal cases have been initiated against the ex-president at home. He was detained in Tbilisi and imprisoned in the city of Rustavi. On the eve of the second round, Saakashvili said that his life depends on the votes of his supporters. “It depends on each of you, your vote and participation in the elections, whether I will live or die,” the politician conveyed from the conclusion. He has been on hunger strike for 31 days since his arrest. On October 27, Saakashvili was visited in the colony by the ombudsman for human rights of Ukraine Lyudmila Denisova (the ex-president of Georgia is also a citizen of Ukraine) and said that he had difficulty speaking and had lost 14 kg in weight.

How events can develop

The results of these elections are not so important in and of themselves, said political analyst Vasadze. It was clear that one of the parties would not recognize them anyway: even at the height of the voting, both Kaladze and Melia announced their victory in Tbilisi. But despite the almost complete victory, it is likely that the “Georgian Dream” will eventually have to share power, because enough claims have already accumulated against the party, the expert believes. “This scenario is now on the table. And it was much less likely a month ago, before Saakashvili’s return, he says. “If, God forbid, something happens to him, the consequences can be very unpredictable.”

Saakashvili’s supporters and lawyers are demanding that the ex-president be transferred to a civilian clinic, but the authorities refuse because they believe that this could provoke unrest. “In appearance, this is no longer the same Misha. But he firmly stands on continuing the hunger strike and does not lose his morale, ”one of the lawyers of ex-President Bek Basilai, who visited him on October 29, told RBC. In addition, the lawyer says, the defense is worried about Saakashvili’s life, as he is in prison “with hundreds of criminals,” many of whom were convicted during his rule and may want to take revenge on the ex-president.

The ruling party does not take the politician’s hunger strike seriously. “The whole prison laughs at the fact that Saakashvili drinks three liters of lemonade a day,” said Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the Georgian Dream, on the day of voting. Prior to that, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, commenting on the ex-president’s hunger strike, said that according to the law, a person has the right to commit suicide. He also ruled out early release or pardon for Saakashvili.

Dekanoidze is sure that the “Georgian Dream” will not withstand the pressure exerted on it within the country and by international partners and will be forced to release the ex-president. The movement is determined to play for a long time, “this is not a sprint, this is a marathon,” says the politician, who lost in the second round of elections for the mayor of Kutaisi on Saturday. The UNM’s plan, she said, is to get the authorities to hold early parliamentary elections and create a coalition government.

Political scientist Vasadze believes that the population has accumulated claims to the “Georgian Dream”, but the main one is that the party violated the political tradition of not staying in power for more than two terms. Now the demand in society is not for the return of 2004, but for democracy, which also implies the separation of powers, the expert continues. “There should be an opposition that participates in the political process, and is not an enemy of the ruling party, the“ Georgian Dream ”has declared all opponents to be enemies,” he notes.