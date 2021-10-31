The Russian brought the corpse of his mother to the mayor’s office because of the high cost of the morgue

In Timashevsk, Krasnodar Territory, a man brought the body of his deceased mother to the building of the city administration. As local media write, he explained his act by the refusal of the morgue to accept the deceased.

The townspeople claim that the Timashevsky morgue has organized its own funeral home and allegedly agrees to accept only those bodies that were delivered by employees of this particular company. At the same time, the office, according to residents, provides services at inflated prices.

Eyewitnesses report that at first a stretcher with the body was placed at the entrance to the building, but later they were even brought inside.

At some point, the man tried to record a video message to the president. Kneeling in front of his mother’s body, he asked for help.

“For the third day I have been fighting alone! For the third day I can’t give up my mother! Help, Vladimir Vladimirovich! Help, United Russia!” The man shouts. “Stop the darkness that has found this land!”

Mash reports that administration officials went to meet the man and called the police so that the body of the deceased, accompanied by security officials, was taken to the morgue. According to reports, this time the employees of the institution agreed to accept the body.

