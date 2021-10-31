The US and the EU are concerned about the Russian military on the border with Ukraine

Officials in the United States and EU countries are concerned about the new increase in the Russian military force near the border with Ukraine and the movement of Russian troops and equipment.

The Washington Post newspaper writes about this on Sunday. The publication emphasizes that the United States and the EU have not yet made official statements, but privately their representatives compare the situation with April, when Washington and its allies were seriously concerned about the concentration of Russian troops in the annexed Crimea and near the borders with Ukraine.

The Washington Post notes that in recent months, the rhetoric of the Russian authorities towards Ukraine has become tougher, and in recent days, tensions have increased in the conflict zone in Donbass. As a result of skirmishes with the participation of artillery in one of the sectors of the front, there are killed and wounded among the Ukrainian military. Ukraine, in turn, used the Turkish-made Bayraktar strike drone for the first time, which drew condemnation from Moscow.

Several videos of the movement of Russian military equipment allegedly in the western and southern regions of Russia have surfaced on social media recently. At the same time, no large-scale exercises were reported.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, after the completion of the Zapad-2021 exercises in September, many Russian units did not return to their places of permanent deployment, and up to 90,000 Russian troops are now deployed along the Ukrainian border, not counting those stationed in Crimea.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba accused Russia of spreading disinformation, stating, in particular, that Kiev is not planning a military operation in Donbass. Previously, representatives of the Russian leadership stated that such an operation against Russian-backed separatists would jeopardize the very existence of the Ukrainian state. At the same time, Moscow officially denies that it is providing military assistance to the separatists, and declares that it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine has been going on for over 7 years.