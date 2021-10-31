The US has defined the role of Russia in the gas crisis

Some American analysts consider Russia’s actions to be the main reason for the gas shortage and high prices for it in Europe. Nevertheless, as Stefan Sestanovich, senior fellow at the George F. Kennan Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies, noted in an article for the Council on Foreign Relations, there are a number of reasons for the energy crisis.

According to him, many experts note that the Russian Federation itself is trying to increase the volume of production, as well as to maintain its own reserves at the proper level. Nevertheless, there are global, local and regional factors that simultaneously affect the gas situation in Europe.

This is a decrease in gas production in Europe itself, as well as an increase in energy demand in Asia. The depletion of gas reserves in the winter of 2020-2021 also affected. There was a problem with the decline in production from renewable sources.

Russia, according to Sestanovich, is ready to “exploit the vulnerabilities” of its trading partners. Speech, in particular, about Ukraine and Estonia. It is also important to link supplies with the certification of Nord Stream 2.

Earlier, Amos Hochstein, senior adviser to the US State Department for energy security, commented on the energy crisis in Europe. According to him, the United States recognizes that Russia is not to blame for the energy crisis in Europe. Nevertheless, Moscow, he said, could take measures to mitigate the consequences of the current situation.

He also supported Russia’s decision to increase gas pumping into European storage facilities, but lamented that this had not happened before.