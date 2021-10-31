The US has defined the “role” of Russia in the gas crisis | News | News

The gas crisis in Europe was caused by several factors, which can hardly be blamed on Russia. Expert Stephen Sestanovich wrote about this in an article for the Council on Foreign Relations portal.

The energy crisis arose due to a decrease in gas production in Europe itself, with a strong growth in gas demand in Asia. The depletion of reserves over the past heating season and the decline in energy production from renewable sources played a role, the author of the publication points out.

According to the expert, European importers reduced the effect by purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG). But shrinking supplies by non-European manufacturers and the US made this option unaffordable.

“Moscow can hardly be blamed for high prices and deficits. Many experts note that Russia itself has struggled to increase production (and maintain its own reserves), ”he recalled.

The expert also cited the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin that statements about the use of energy by the Russian Federation as a weapon are “politically motivated chatter.”

However, the emerging crisis in the energy sector confirmed Moscow’s readiness to exploit the vulnerabilities of its customers, as was seen in previous disputes with Ukraine and Estonia, Sestanovich writes. Gazprom, the largest natural gas producer in Russia, has not yet increased its supplies to Europe beyond those stipulated in long-term contracts.

At the same time, Russian leaders attribute the increase in exports to the swift approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has now been completed but is awaiting regulatory approval to begin gas supplies.

Due to the crisis in Europe, the EU countries may revise their energy legislation and plans to invest in their own production of blue fuel, the expert predicted.

The day before, during the G20 summit, Putin noted that the crisis in regional energy markets once again showed how critical the stable operation of the energy sector is for the modern world. Moscow is in favor of a thorough discussion of this topic in a pragmatic manner, guided by purely economic considerations, he added.

On October 29, Amos Hochstein, a spokesman for the US State Department for Energy Security, said that Russia did not provoke an energy crisis in Europe, but did not take the necessary steps to mitigate it. The energy crisis happened due to various factors, some of which no one could control.

The rise in gas prices on the European spot market began at the end of August and continued until the beginning of October. The price of blue fuel on October 6 at the London ICE exchange for November TTF futures at a gas hub in the Netherlands exceeded $ 1.9 thousand per 1,000 cubic meters. m, setting a new historical maximum, but later dropped to $ 600. At the same time, experts predict a further rise in prices in the event of a cold winter in Europe.