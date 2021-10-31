The US has defined the role of Russia in the gas crisis

https://ria.ru/20211031/krizis-1757078755.html

The United States has identified the role of Russia in the gas crisis

The US has determined the role of Russia in the gas crisis

The United States has identified the role of Russia in the gas crisis

Moscow alone should not be blamed for the gas crisis in Europe. Stephen Sestanovich writes about this in an article for the Council on Foreign Relations.

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Moscow alone should not be blamed for the gas crisis in Europe. Stephen Sestanovich writes about this in an article for the Council on Foreign Relations. “Many experts note that Russia itself is trying in every possible way to increase production (and maintain its own reserves at the required level),” the author writes. According to him, there are too many global, regional and local factors simultaneously influenced the gas situation in Europe. At the same time, Sestanovich argues that Russia is ready to take advantage of the vulnerabilities of its trading partners. In his opinion, this is proved by previous gas disputes with Ukraine and Estonia and “linking supplies with the certification of Nord Stream 2.” natural gas production. Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. They have almost quadrupled since the beginning of August. Experts attribute this rise to several factors: low occupancy of European underground gas storage facilities, limited supply from major suppliers and high demand on liquefied natural gas in Asia. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to start planned work to increase the volume of fuel in European UGS facilities. Such actions, Putin is sure, will create “a more favorable situation on the European energy market as a whole.”

2021

economics, asia, moscow, vladimir putin, gazprom, nord stream 2, russia